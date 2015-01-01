पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनमोर्चा:पराली को संभालने का सरकार खर्च दे तो किसान इसे नहीं जलाएंगे - चमकौर सिंह

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • रिलायंस पंप पर किसानों का पक्का मोर्चा 41वें दिन जारी

मंगलवार को रिलायंस पंप मोर्चे के दौरान किरती किसान यूनियन के ब्लाक प्रधान चमकौर सिंह रोडे खुर्द, यूथ विंग के नेता बलकरन सिंह वैरोके और भारतीय किसान यूनियन क्रांतिकारी के नेता नछत्तर सिंह प्रेमी ने कहा रिलायंस पंपों पर जनमोर्चा लगातार 41वें दिन में शामिल हो गया है।

नेताओं ने कहा केंद्र चाहे कितने भी सख्त फरमान जारी करे, परन्तु किसान जत्थेबंदियां इतना फरमानों को बेअसर कर देंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि पराली को संभालने का सरकार खर्च दे तो पराली को आग नहीं लगाएंगे।

नेताओं कहा कि केंद्र से बातचीत से पहले केवल माल गाड़ियों को चलाने की इजाजत होगी। अगर बातचीत से कोई हल न निकला तो संघर्ष को और तेज कर आने वाले दिनों में दिल्ली भी जाया जाएगा और जब तक किसान विरोधी कानून रद्द नहीं होते संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।

इस मौके पर किरती किसान यूनियन के महिला विंग के नेता छिन्दरपाल कौर रोडे व जसविन्दर कौर वड्‌डा घर पंजाब स्टूडेंट्स, अमरजीत सिंह आदि ने संबोधित किया। इसके अलावा शहर में भाजपा नेता के घर के बाहर व अन्य स्थानों पर भी किसानों के धरने जारी रहे।

