बरगलाने का आरोप:शादी का झांसा देकर छात्रा को बरगलाने के आरोप में पिता-पुत्र नामजद

फरीदकोट4 घंटे पहले
स्कूल गई नाबालिग छात्रा को शादी का झांसा देकर बरगलाकर ले जाने के आरोप में थाना सिटी फरीदकोट पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक व उसके पिता पर मामला दर्ज किया है। फरीदकोट वासी शिकायतकर्ता द्वारा पुलिस को दी गई शिकायत के अनुसार उसकी बेटी कुछ दिन पहले अपनी मौसी को मिलने जालंधर गई थी जहां उसकी पहचान वहां रहते पवन नामक युवक से हुई। दोनों में बढ़ती नजदीकियों को देख उसने रोका तो उसकी बेटी ने आगे से पवन से बात न करने का वादा किया।

गत 29 अक्टूबर को वह रोजाना की तरह अपनी बेटी को स्कूल छोड़कर आया। करीब 12 बजे जब वह उसे लेने स्कूल गया तो वह वहां नहीं मिली। स्कूल स्टाॅफ ने बताया कि उसकी बेटी सुबह से ही कक्षा में नहीं आई। कई दिन तलाश करने के बाद उन्हें पता चला कि उसकी बेटी को पवन नाम का उक्त युवक बरगलाकर ले गया व उसके इस कार्रवाई में उसका पिता संजय भी उसके साथ मिला हुआ है।

