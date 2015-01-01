पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा टला:गैंस सिलेंडर भरे वाहन में लगी आग, चालक ने अग्निशमन यंत्र से बुझानी चाही तो प्रशिक्षण न होने से चला ही नहीं पाया

जैतो4 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों ने साथ बहते नाले के पानी से आग पर काबू पाया, हादसा टला

रणसिंह वाला रोड पर एक गैस सिलेंडर सप्लाई करने वाले वाहन को अचानक आग लग गई परंतु आसपास के लोगों ने बगल में बहते गंदे नाले के पानी से आग पर काबू पा लिया जिससे कोई हादसा होने से टल गया।

जानकारी के अनुसार नवल गैस एजेंसी के गोदाम से 20 गैस सिलेंडर लेकर वाहन जब पुलिस थाने से आगे आरओ प्लांट के पास पहुंचा तो वाहन के टायर पर आग लग गई, किसी राहगीर ने वाहन चालक को आग लगे होने के बारे में बताया तो वाहन चालक ने वाहन रोककर आग बुझाने वाले यंत्र से आग बुझाने की कोशिश की लेकिन वाहन चालक व सहायक को आग बुझाने वाला यंत्र चलाना ही नहीं आया।

उसी वक्त आसपास के लोगों ने गैस सिलेंडरों को नीचे उतारना शुरू कर दिया व कुछ लोगों ने साथ बहते गंदे नाले के पानी से आग पर काबू पाया। एजेंसी मालिक नवल कांत ने बताया कि महिन्दरा गाड़ी के तेल की पाइप फटने से तेल सिलेंसर पर जाकर गिरने से आग लग गई परंतु लोगों के सहयोग से हादसा टल गया।

वितरण कर्मियों काे ट्रेनिंग लेना अनिवार्य है, पर किसी गैस एजेंसी ने संपर्क नहीं किया : सब फायर अफसर

इस संबंध में संपर्क करने पर सब फायर अफसर कोटकपूरा राजेंद्र पाल सिंह ने बताया कि नियम के अनुसार गैस सिलेंडर वितरण करने वाले कर्मचारियों को ऐसे हादसों से निपटने के लिए अग्निशमन यंत्र चलाने की ट्रेनिंग लेना अनिवार्य है लेकिन अभी तक किसी भी गैस एजेंसी के कर्मचारी ने ट्रेनिंग इंडिया के साथ संपर्क नहीं किया। उन्होंने कहा यह ट्रेनिंग निशुल्क दी जाती है और बार-बार गैस एजेंसी वालों को भी अपील की जाती है। आज की घटना के बारे में उनके पास कोई जानकारी नहीं है फिर भी वह अपने स्तर पर इसकी जांच करेंगे।

