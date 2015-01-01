पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजन:भगवती जागरण के उपलक्ष्य में किया झंडा पूजन

मोगा2 दिन पहले
राइस ब्रान डीलर्स एसोसिएशन (127) की ओर से चौखा पैलेस में 24वें वार्षिक भगवती जागरण के उपलक्ष्य में शनिवार रात्रि झंडा पूजन किया गया। मां भगवती के दरबार में पंडित राहुल शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों द्वारा जगत जननी मां दुर्गा के दरबार में नवग्रह पूजन करके झंडा पूजन किया गया। इस उपरांत श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा माता की भेंटों का गुणगान करके दरबार में हाजरी लगवाई गई। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष मोहन लाल गोयल, कृष्ण तायल व प्रेम जिंदल ने कहा कि पिछले 24 वर्षों से मां दुर्गा की महिमा का प्रचार प्रसार करने के लिए एसोसिएशन द्वारा प्रत्येक वर्ष मां भगवती का विशाल जागरण करवाया जाता है।

इस अवसर पर राकेश सितारा, जगदीश मित्तल, कृष्ण तायल, प्रेम जिन्दल, दिनेश जिंदल, राकेश गोयल, रजिंदर गुप्ता, प्रदीप काका, वेद गर्ग, गौरव जैन, हरीश धीर, रोहित जिंदल, रवि पंडित, डॉक्टर सीमांत गर्ग आदि उपस्थित थे।

