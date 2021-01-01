पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस दर्ज:सब्जी बेचकर लौट रहे सब्जी विक्रेता से चार हजार रुपए छीने, दो युवकों पर केस दर्ज

कोटकपूरा6 घंटे पहले
सब्जी बेचकर घर लौट रहे सब्जी विक्रेता से नकदी लूट ले जाने वाले दो युवकों पर थाना सिटी कोटकपूरा पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है। कोटकपूरा के सब्जी विक्रेता सुरेश कुमार द्वारा पुलिस को दी गई शिकायत के अनुसार 29 जनवरी की रात को करीब नौ बजे वह सब्जी की बिक्री के पैसे लेकर सब्जी मार्केट से अपने घर मोहल्ला निर्माणपूरा को जा रहा था कि रास्ते में हरीनौ फाटक के पास उसे लूटने की ताक में खड़े जीवन नगर वासी अजय कुमार उर्फ राजु व सतनाम सिंह उर्फ सत्ता ने उससे करीब चार हजार रुपए छीन लिए। पुलिस ने दोनों युवकों को नामजद कर उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

