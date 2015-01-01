पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुष्कर्म:दुष्कर्म के तीन वर्ष पुराने मामले का भगोड़ा काबू

कोटकपूरा2 घंटे पहले
दुष्कर्म के तीन वर्ष पुराने मामले में अदालत द्वारा भगोड़े करार दिए गए वांछित आरोपी को जिला पुलिस के पीओ स्टाफ ने काबू कर जेल में बंद करवाया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार थाना सिटी फरीदकोट पुलिस ने तीस सितंबर 2017 को शहीद बलविंदर सिंह नगर फरीदकोट वासी सन्नी रोमाना उर्फ संदीप सिंह को नाबालिग लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में नामजद किया था।

मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान अदालत से गैरहाजिर रहने पर फरीदकोट अदालत ने उक्त आरोपी को भगोड़ा घोषित कर दिया। जिला पुलिस द्वारा ऐसे भगोड़े आरोपियों की धर पकड़ के लिए गठित पीओ विंग के प्रभारी एएसआई परविंदर सिंह के नेतृत्व में स्टाफ की टीम ने उक्त आरोपी को काबू कर अदालत में पेश किया। जहां से अदालत ने अगले आदेश तक उसे जेल भेजने का आदेश सुनाया।

