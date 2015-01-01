पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संकीर्तन:सालासर धाम मंदिर में किया हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
सालासर धाम मंदिर में मंगलवार रात्रि श्री हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ व संकीर्तन का आयोजन किया गया। समाजसेवी अशोक गाबा ने परिवार सहित बाला जी के दरबार मे विधिपूर्वक पूजा-अर्चना की। गायकों द्वारा भजनों का गायन किया गया। मंदिर के संस्थापक सुशील मिढा ने बताया कि मंदिर में 6 दिसंबर को सामूहिक कन्यादान समागम करके जरूरतमंद परिवारों की बेटियों की शादियां करने के साथ नवविवाहित जोड़ों को घरेलू सामान भी दिया जाएगा। संकीर्तन के समापन पर श्री हनुमान जी के दरबार में श्रद्धालुओं ने आरती करके भंडारे का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इस अवसर पर सुशील मिढा,यकीन कुमार, सौरभ गोयल, गगन गाबा, मनोज जैसवाल, जगदीश तांगड़ी, अवतार सिंह, सुरजीत अरोड़ा, पवन अरोड़ा, रवि कुमार, नवदीप सूडाना, हैरी सैन, अतुल गोयल, हिमांशु मदान, कनिष गोयल, शिवांश गाबा आदि उपस्थित थे।

