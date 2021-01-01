पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:वोटर लिस्टों में संशोधन को बढ़िया काम करने वाले सम्मानित

फरीदकोट2 घंटे पहले
  सरकारी बरजिंदरा काॅलेज में राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस मनाया, नवपंजीकृत वोटरों में शिनाख्त कार्ड बांटे

राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस के संबंध में स्थानीय सरकारी बरजिंदरा काॅलेज में जिला स्तरीय समागम का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें डिप्टी कमिश्नर कम जिला चुनाव अफसर विमल कुमार सेतिया ने मुख्य मेहमान के तौर पर शिरकत की। इस मौके उन्होंने स्वीप गतिविधियों के अंतर्गत जागरूकता वैन को हरी झंडी देकर रवाना किया।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने बताया कि भारत के हर 18 साल के नागरिक को संविधान के अनुसार वोट डालने का अधिकार दिया गया है और हमारे संविधान ने हमें वोट का अधिकार देकर ऐसी ताकत प्रदान की है जिसका प्रयोग करके हम भविष्य को सुरक्षित कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने वोट के हक की बिना किसी डर, भय और लालच से प्रयोग करने की अपील करते कहा कि इसके साथ देश के उज्ज्वल भविष्य का निर्माण किया जा सकता है

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि वोट बनाने संबंधी किसी तरह की भी दिक्कत पेश आती है तो वह किसी समय भी संबंधित प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ संपर्क कर सकते हैं और इसके अलावा हेल्पलाइन टोल फ्री नंबर 1950 पर किसी समय भी संपर्क किया जा सकता है। समागम के दौरान काॅलेज और जिले के अलग-अलग स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों की तरफ से वोटर जागरूकता संबंधित कविता, गीत, भाषण, मिमिक्री और नाटक आदि पेश

किए गए। वोटर सूची संशोधन के कार्य में बढ़िया काम करने वाले अधिकारी नरिन्दर सिंह, स्वर्न सिंह और बलदेव सिंह को नकद इनाम और प्रशंसा पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस के अलावा राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस संबंधित अलग-अलग स्कूलों में करवाए गए भाषण, लेख, डिबेट, कामेडी आदि मुकाबलों में पहली पोजिशन हासिल करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को प्रशंसा पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया और नव पंजीकृत वोटरों को फोटो

शिनाख्त कार्ड भी वितरित किए गए। इस दौरान तहसीलदार परमजीत सिंह बराड़, नायब तहसीलदार अनिल कुमार, प्रिंसिपल भूपिन्दर सिंह, जसबीर जस्सी, रणजोध सिंह, बलजिन्दर सिंह, गुरतेज सिंह, बलजिन्दर सिंह, जसप्रीत कौर, अमनदीप कौर, विशाल वोटर व विद्यार्थी उपस्थित थे।

