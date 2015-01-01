पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:किसानों की मांगें मानने की उम्मीद, परंतु तब तक संघर्ष जारी रहेगा : अमरजीत

मोगा19 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के घर के आगे किसान जत्थेबंदियों का धरना जारी

किसानों व मजदूरों ने शुक्रवार को भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां की ओर से जिलाध्यक्ष अमरजीत सिंह सैदोके की अगुवाई में 31 मजदूर जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष विनय शर्मा के घर के आगे 20वें दिन भी रोष धरना लगाकर नारेबाजी की। इस मौके पर किसान नेता कुलदीप कौर कुस्सा ने सरकार से मांग की कि खेती विरोधी कानूनों को रद्द करें, बिजली एक्ट 2020 रद्द करें। उन्होंने कहा कि आज केंद्र सरकार के साथ अच्छे माहौल में बात हुई है। भविष्य में समस्या का समाधान होने की उम्मीद है, परंतु तब तक संघर्ष चलता रहेगा। इस मौके पर किसान नेता जागीर सिंह हिम्मतपुरा ने केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा बौखलाहट में आकर सारी रेलगाड़ियां रोक दी है, जो कि बहुत मंदभागा कदम है। कैप्टन सकार द्वारा बिजली गुल होने की दुहाई दी जा रही है, जो सरासर गलत है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक खेती आर्डिनेंस रद्द नहीं होते किसानों व मजदूरों का संघर्ष इसी प्रकार जारी रहेगा। इस मौके पर गुरचरण सिंह रामा, रणधीर सिंह सैदोके, हरबंस बिलासपुर, गुरनाम सिंह माछीके, हुकम सिंह रामा, जगतार सिंह, गुरचरण सिंह दीना, जगजीत सिंह बधनी, कुलदीप कौर कुस्सा, छिंदर कौर हिम्मतपुरा, चरणजी कौर हिम्मतपुरा, कुलवंत कौर, सुरजीत कौर, छिंदर कौर, चरणजीत कौर, दिलीप कौर, बलविंदर कौर, महेन्द्र कौर, मुख्तयार कौर कुस्सा आदि उपस्थित थे।

