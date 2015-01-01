पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिठाई कारोबारी काे धमकी:मैं गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बोल रहा हूं, 5 लाख दो वरना पूरे परिवार की करवा दूंगा हत्या, मालिक ने पहचान ली नौकर की आवाज

मोगा2 दिन पहले
मुख्यारोपी के साथी को पकड़कर ले जा रहा सीआईए स्टाफ।
  • जल्द अमीर बनने के लालच में अपराध, 4 दिन पहले नौकरी पर लगे युवक ने मांगी फिरौती

लाॅकडाउन में एक मजदूर ने मोगा के मिठाई कारोबारी काे फिरौती की धमकी भरे फोन कर उनकी सांसें अटका दी थी। पुलिस ने मामले को ट्रेस कर मजदूर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। अब प्रिंटिंग के कारोबारी के पास 4 दिन पहले नौकरी पर लगे गरीब घर के युवक ने जल्द अमीर बनने की लालसा में अपने मालिक के मोबाइल पर वायस मैसेज भेजा कि वह गैंगस्टर लारेंस बिश्नोई बोल रहा है। उसकी गैंग को 5 लाख दे, वरना उसे, उसके पारिवारिक सदस्यों के साथ उसकी कनाडा में पढ़ रही बेटी की हत्या करा देगा।

इस छोटी उम्र के युवक व नए बने अपराधी ने ज्यादातर फोन व्हाट्सएप से किए परंतु एक फोन उसने सीधे मोबाइल से कर दिया तो मालिक ने उसे पहिचान लिया कि यह तो नया रखा मुलाजिम है। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ फिरौती मांगने, जान से मारने की धमकी देने व साजिशन अपराध को अंजाम देने के आरोप में केस दर्ज कर प्राथमिक जांच में उसका इस अपराध में साथ देने वालों को काबू कर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है।

12 नवंबर को रखा था नौकरी पर, 16 को आया वायस मैसेज

मैने साहिल कुमार उर्फ शिंगारा उर्फ शालू निवासी बेदी नगर मोगा को 12 नवंबर को ग्रेट पंजाब प्रिंटिंग प्रेस पर नौकरी पर रखा था। 16 नवंबर को उसके मोबाइल नंबर 9855112092 से मेरे मोबाइल नंबर 9814416521 पर धमकी भरा वायस मैसेज आया, जिसमें मैसेज भेजने वाले ने स्वयं को लारेंस बिश्नोई गैंग का बताकर 5 लाख रुपए की फिरौती की मांग की थी।

बाद में उसे व्हाटसएप फोन से धमकी भरे फोन आए जिसमें रकम न देने की सूरत में उसे, उसके पारिवारिक सदस्यों व कनाडा पढ़ रही बेटी की हत्या करने की धमकियां दी थी। एक दिन उसकी मोबाइल फोन से नार्मल फोन आया, जिससे वह ट्रेस हो गया। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने उसका साथ देने वालों को काबू किया है।
(जैसा ग्रेट पंजाब प्रिंटिंग प्रेस के मालिक नवीन सिंगला ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया)

मुख्यारोपी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बाहर तीन सहयोगी काबू

थाना सिटी साउथ के एसएचओ गुरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि ग्रेट पंजाब प्रिंटिंग प्रेस के मालिक नवीन सिंगला के बयान पर आरोपी साहिल कुमार उर्फ शिंगारा उर्फ शालू व एक अज्ञात के खिलाफ धारा 398, 506 आईपीसी व 66 आईटी एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। उसका साथ देने व मैसेज टाइप करने में मदद करने वालों 3 आरोपियों को काबू कर लिया है, जिनकी सीआईए स्टाफ मोगा पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। मुख्यारोपी अभी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बाहर है। उसे भी पुलिस जल्द गिरफ्तार कर लेगी।

