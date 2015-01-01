पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल आत्मनिर्भर बनने की:अनपढ़ व गरीब लड़कियां निश्शुल्क सिलाई-कढ़ाई सीखकर बन रहीं आत्मनिर्भर

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भारतीय जागृति मंच के सहयोग से 5 सालों में 500 गरीब लड़कियों ने हुनर सीखकर शुरू की नई जिंदगी

(हरबिंदर सिंह भूपाल)
गरीब महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनने के लिए सरकारी तकनीकी संस्थाओं में कम से कम 10वीं या 12वीं कक्षा पास होना अनिवार्य है परंतु भारतीय जागृति मंच ने बिलकुल गरीब व अनपढ़ महिलाओं व युवतियों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने का बीड़ा उठाया है।
हालांकि आठवीं, दसवीं व 12वीं पास लड़कियां भी सिलाई-कढ़ाई सीख रही हैं। संस्था अनपढ़ लड़कियों व महिलाओं को पहले निशुल्क पंजाबी व जरूरी हिसाब-किताब सिखाकर फिर सिलाई कढ़ाई की शिक्षा देती है। 20 साल से समाज सेवा में अग्रणी भारतीय जागृति मंच का पांच साल पहले डॉक्टर मथुरा दास के परिवार ने हाथ थामा तो जागृति भवन बनाकर इन पांच सालों में संस्था ने 500 लड़कियों को सिलाई कढ़ाई का हुनर सिखाकर उनको आत्मनिर्भर बनाया।
डाॅ. मथुरा दास पाहवा आजादी से पूर्व मोगा में आई सर्जन के तौर पर प्रैक्टिस करते थे और वह एशिया में मशहूर आई सर्जन थे। उन्होंने आजादी से पूर्व मोगा में आधुनिक न्यू टाउन क्षेत्र बसाया, जिनकी इमारतें इंग्लैंड की तरह आधुनिक नक्शे पर आधारित व इस प्रकार थी कि दिन के चारों पहर किसी न किसी कोने से धूप घर में आती रहती है और ताजा हवा आर पार चलने से घर के अंदर साफ हवा रहती है। उन्हें आधुनिक मोगा का जन्मदाता कहा जाता है। उनके निधन के बाद उनके परिवार के सदस्यों ने भारतीय जागृति मंच का हाथ थामने के बाद मंच ने 5 साल पहले जागृति भवन का निर्माण कर भवन में सिलाई सेंटर की स्थापना की।

कोरोनाकाल में मास्क, एप्रेन व कपड़े के थैले बना सोसायटी की कर रहीं मदद

कोरोना काल में इन बच्चियों ने सैकड़ों मास्क बनाए, जिनको संस्था ने प्रशासन व जरूरतमंद लोगों में बांटा। इसके अलावा यह लड़कियां एप्रन व कपड़े के थैले भी बना रहीं हैं। संस्था का निर्माण 20 साल पहले आयुर्वेदिक डाॅ. दीपक कोछड़ ने अपने साथियों के सहयोग से किया था। अब इस संस्था द्वारा डॉक्टर मथुरा दास पाहवा लर्निंग सेंटर जो भारतीय जागृति मंच में चलाया जा रहा है। दीपक पाहवा (डाॅ. मथुरा दास के पौत्र) के सहयोग से मंच के मुखिया सरपरस्त इंदु पुरी व संजीव सैनी के सरंक्षण में मंच के मुख्य संस्थापक डॉक्टर दीपक कोछड़ की अध्यक्षता में चलाया जा रहा है जिसमें मंच के चेयरमैन वेदव्यास कांसल, कोषाध्यक्ष मनदीप कपूर, विशेष सलाहकार एमआर गोयल हैं।

केस 1 : पहले पढ़ना सीखा फिर कमाने को बनी सक्षम

रीना नामक युवती को संस्था ने पहले पढ़ना लिखना सिखाया। पंजाबी में थोड़ा बहुत पढ़ना-लिखना सीखने के साथ हस्ताक्षर करने सीखने के बाद रीना ने सिलाई कढ़ाई का कोर्स किया और अब अपने परिवार की आर्थिक मदद करने में सक्षम हो गई है। रीना बताती है कि वह बेहद गरीब परिवार से है। किसी ने जागृति मंच में चल रहे सिलाई सेंटर के बारे में बताया। जब वह सीखने की चाह लेकर वहां पहुंची तो प्रबंधकों ने पूछा कि नाप कैसे लेगी तो फिर उन्होंने कहा पहले इसे अक्षर ज्ञान देंगे और फिर मेरा सपना साकार हो गया।

केस 2: महिला ने सेंटर में खुद सेवादार की नौकरी की, अपनी दोनों बेटियों को यहीं कोर्स में लगाया

बेहद गरीब परिवार की अमरजीत कौर ने बताया कि वह इस सेंटर में सेवादार की नौकरी के लिए आई थी, ताकि वह अपने घर का खर्चा चला सके। उसे नौकरी मिल गई। इसके बाद उसने अपनी दोनों बेटियों को सिलाई-कढ़ाई सीखने के लिए लगा दिया। उसकी दोनों बेटियां निशुल्क कोर्स कर रही हैं और वह यहीं नौकरी करके घर का खर्चा भी निकाल रही है।

मुफ्त आइलेट्स कर विदेश पढ़ने जा सकेंगे गरीब बच्चे
संस्था के संस्थापक डाॅ. दीपक कोछड़ ने बताया कि 5 सालों में संस्था अब तक 500 युवतियों/ महिलाओं को सिलाई कढ़ा की सिखलाई देकर आत्मनिर्भर बना चुकी है। यहीं से सीखकर रजनी अब इंस्ट्रक्टर का काम कर रही है। अब 12 पास होनहार बच्चों को संस्था की ओर से निशुल्क आइलेट्स की ट्रेनिंग दिलाए जाने की योजना बनाई गई है। इसके लिए आइलेट्स सेंटरों से बात की गई है। उनके आइलेट्स करने के बाद संस्था उनको बैंकों से स्टूडेंट्स लोन दिलाने में मदद करेगी। वहीं, सिलाई-कढ़ाई सीखने के साथ बच्चियां सभ्याचारक प्रोग्राम में भाग लेती हैं और उनका मनोबल बढ़ता है। इनका मनोबल बढ़ाने के लिए यहां हमेसा सभ्याचारक मुकाबले करवाए जाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें