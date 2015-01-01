पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरने की तैयारी:खेती कानूनों के विरोध में किसान केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ 26-27 को दिल्ली में देंगे धरना

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों की अब दिल्ली जाने की तैयारी, दिल्ली मार्च को लेकर गांव-गांव में किया जा रहा दौरा

रेलवे स्टेशन पास लगे पक्के धरने में किसान नेता सूरत सिंह धर्मकोट, प्रगट सिंह साफूवाला, जगजीत सिंह धूड़कोट, मास्टर हज़ूरा सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह खुखराना, निरंजन सिंह उमरियाना, हरदयाल सिंह घाली, मास्टर रवीन्द्र सिंह धूड़कोट रणसींह, शेर सिंह दौलतपुरा और सुखजिंदर महेसरी ने कहा कि लोगों में दिल्ली की तरफ कूच करने का उत्साह है। केंद्र सरकार कॉर्पोरेट घरानों की कठपुतली बनी हुई है। इसके खिलाफ 26-27 नवंबर को किसान केंद्र सरकार पर हल्ला बोलेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि लोग अपने आप साधनों का प्रबंध करके काले कानूनों विरुद्ध रोष प्रकट करने जा रहे हैं। क्योंकि वह जान चुके हैं कि यह कानून किसानों-मजदूरों, दुकानदारों, छोटे कारोबारियों समेत हर वर्ग का बर्बाद कर देंगे।

इस मौके पर कुलवंत सिंह जोगेवाला, कैप्टन अमर सिंह, तेजा सिंह भिंडर, जगजीत सिंह खोसा, दर्शन सिंह रौली, मेजर सिंह जलालाबाद, मनजीत सिंह डरोली, आत्मा सिंह डगरू, जगराज सिंह मोगा, बलविन्दर सिंह मोगा, गुरमेल सिंह रज्जीवाला, उपदेश सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

इधर डगरू में अडानी के साइलो प्लांट के आगे लगे धरने किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार मीटिंगों में किसानों को बुलाकर उबाऊ दलीलों के अलावा कोई भरोसे योग्य हल नहीं कर रही। इस मौके पर जगदीप सिंह दौधर, केवल सिंह चड़िक, पलविंदर सिंह, राजदीप कौर, सुखमनप्रीत कौर, चरनजीत सिंह, नवनीत कौर, गुरदेव सिंह ने संबोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें