आत्महत्या:नशे की हालत में युवक ने बेरी के पेड़ से लगाया फंदा

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • नशा तस्करी मामले में जमानत पर आया था

नशा तस्करी मामले में तीन महीने पहले जमानत पर लौटे एक युवक ने बीती रात बेरी के पेड़ से लटककर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने मृतक का शव सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया है। थाना चड़िक के एसएचओ जैपाल सिंह ने बताया कि गांव सिंघावाला निवासी तरसेम सिंह ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में कहा कि उसका बेटा विक्रमजीत सिंह नशा करने का आदि था।

जिसके चलते छह महीने पहले उसके बेटे पर सिटी साउथ पुलिस ने एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया था। बाद में गिरफ्तार होने पर उसे जेल भेज दिया था। तीन महीने पहले जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आया था। ओर 17 नवंबर को अदालत में केस की सुनवाई होनी थी। लेकिन दो नवंबर की सुबह उसका बेटा घर से चला गया। देर शाम को उसका शव सिंघावाला से संधुआना को जाने वाले सेम नाले के साथ खेतों में बेरी के पेड़ से लटकता मिला। परिवार को पता चलने पर मौके पर पहुंचे। ओर पुलिस को सूचित किया। पुलिस ने उसके बयान पर 174 की कार्रवाई करते हुए शव का सरकारी अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया। मृतक एक बच्चे का पिता था।

