हादसा:गांव के हर मोड़ पर लगवाए लेजर शीशे ताकि सड़क हादसे न हों सकें

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • एनआरआई चरनजीत सिंह शर्मा ने अपने गांव में करवाए विकास कार्य

बहु संख्यक पंजाबी विदेशों में अच्छे सेट हैं और वापस पंजाब नहीं आ सकते परंतु उनकी आत्मा पीछे पंजाब में ही बसती है तो वो अपने क्षेत्र के विकास में हिस्सा डालकर अपनी उपस्थिती दर्ज कराने की कोशिश में लगे रहते हैं। ऐसे ही मोगा के गांव बुघीपुरा के चरनजीत हैं, जो विदेश में अपनी व्यस्तता के कारणा गांव नहीं आ पा रहे, परंतु उन्होंने गांव की पुरानी इमारतों को रंग रोगन करा, समस्याओं को हल कराने के बाद हर गली के मोड़ पर शीशे लगवाने का काम कराया, ताकि लोग किसी हादसे से बच सकें, क्योंकि यह गांव मोगा-बरनाला नेशलन हाईवे पर स्थित है और लोग सड़क पर चढ़ने से पहले ट्रेफिक को देख सकें, इसलिये गलियों में लगने वाले शीशे महत्वपूर्ण हो जाते हैं। यह बात बुधवार को गांव के सरपंच निर्मल सिंह बुघीपुरा ने दैनिक भास्कर से सांझा करते बताया कि सोमवार से गांव के नौजवानों की मदद से शीशे लगाने का काम चल रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि चरनजीत सिंह शर्मा फिनलैंड बुघ्घीपुरा उन्होंने गांव के नौजवानों को आगे लगाकर गांव के सरकारी स्कूलों की इमारतों को बनाने में भी योगदान दिया है। चरनजीत शर्मा की तरफ से गांव क्लब के नौजवान के साथ मिलकर गांव में बनी पुरानी इमारतों को नयी शकल दी जा रही है और साथ ही सड़क हादसों से बचाने के लिए गांव की सभी गलियों के मोड़ पर डेंजर जूम शीशे लगाए हैं।

