विकास कामों की समीक्षा:31 दिसंबर तक यातायात के लिए खुल जाएगा कोटकपूरा रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज

फरीदकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्य सचिव ने फरीदकोट डिवीजन का दौरा कर की विकास कामों की समीक्षा

पंजाब की मुख्य सचिव विनी महाजन की तरफ से जिलों में चल रहे विकास प्रोजेक्टों, विभिन्न सरकारी योजनाओं, स्कीमों और विभागों के कामों की समीक्षा के लिए किए जा रहे विभिन्न डिवीजनों के दौरों की कड़ी के तौर पर फरीदकोट डिवीजन का दौरा किया गया। इस दौरान फरीदकोट डिवीजन के तीन जिलों फरीदकोट, बठिंडा और मानसा के प्रशासनिक सचिव, कमिश्नर और डिप्टी कमिश्नर के साथ उन्होंने मीटिंग की। अधिकारियों को कोविड-19 के कारण रुके कामों में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए। मीटिंग के उपरांत एक प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी तरफ से राज्य की सभी डिविजनों के संबंधित जिलों में चल रहे विकास कामों, विकास स्कीमों, विभिन्न प्रोजेक्टों, योजनाओं और लोगों की मुश्किलों का जायजा लिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 के कारण राज्य में चल रहे विकास प्रोजेक्ट जो रुक गए थे, उन पर अब तेजी से काम किया जा रहा है।

कोविड-19 के कारण रुके कामों में तेजी लाने के निर्देश

उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार और राज्य के लोगों ने कोविड के विरुद्ध जंग लड़ी है और बहुत हद तक इस पर काबू भी पाया है परन्तु आज भी हमें जरूरत है कि हम तब तक कोविड के प्रति सावधानियां रखें जब तक कोविड की दवा नहीं आती। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें मास्क पहनने, सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने और भीड़ वाले स्थानों पर जाने से गुरेज करना चाहिए। एक सवाल के जवाब में मुख्य सचिव ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार राज्य में औद्योगिक विकास के लिए पूरी तरह यत्नशील है और सरकार ने 2017 में उद्योगों को और बढ़ावा देने के लिए नई औद्योगिक पॉलिसी बनाई है जिसके अंतर्गत साढ़े तीन सालों में राज्य में 70 हजार करोड़ के करीब औद्योगिक निवेश हुआ है।

उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि फरीदकोट, कोटकपूरा और जैतो के सीवरेज और पीने वाले पानी की समस्या को जल्द दूर किया जाएगा और कोटकपूरा का रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज 31 दिसंबर तक यातायात के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने किसानों को पराली न जलाने की अपील करते हुए पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से जारी हिदायतों का पालन करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि अक्टूबर के अंत तक इस साल 7.49 लाख हेक्टेयर जमीन की पराली जलाई गई जोकि पिछले साल 7.90 लाख हेक्टेयर थी।

इस साल यह दर पिछले साल की अपेक्षा 5.23 प्रतिशत कम है। उन्होंने फरीदकोट डीसी कार्यालय में पीजीआरएस केंद्र का उद्घाटन भी किया। मीटिंग में पर्यटन विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव संजय कुमार, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव हुसन लाल, कमिश्नर रवीन्द्र कुमार कौशिक के अलावा बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ हेल्थ साइंस के उप-कुलपति डॉ. राज बहादुर, आईजी डॉ. कोसतुभ शर्मा, फरीदकोट के डिप्टी कमिश्नर विमल कुमार सेतिया, बठिंडा के डिप्टी कमिश्नर बी श्री निवासन और मानसा के डिप्टी कमिश्नर महिंद्र पाल के अलावा अन्य उच्च अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

