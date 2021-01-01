पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निकाय चुनाव:नामांकन का आज आखिरी दिन, मोगा में भाजपा के 25 व फरीदकोट में 218 उम्मीदवारों ने भरे पर्चे

मोगा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 फरवरी को की जाएगी नामांकनों की जांच, 5 को नाम वापस ले सकेंगे

माेगा नगर निगम के लिए भाजपा की ओर से 25 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। इस दाैरान भाजपा चुनाव संचालन समिति के प्रभारी मोहनलाल सेठी, राकेश शर्मा एवं कोऑर्डिनेटर सुनील गर्ग ने कहा कि भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को लगातार कांग्रेस के लोग किसान आंदोलन की आड़ लेकर धमकियां दे रहे हैं। सत्ता के दम पर भाजपा से चुनाव लड़ने का संवैधानिक अधिकार अगर छीना गया या फिर किसी भी प्रत्याशी के साथ किसी प्रकार का अन्याय हुआ तो भाजपा व्यापक स्तर पर जनांदोलन शुरू करेगी। भाजपा का पूरा प्रदेश नेतृत्व नगर निगम चुनाव में मोगा में आकर बैठ जाएगा।

भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा कि भाजपा के जिन प्रत्याशियों ने पार्टी की ओर से चुनाव प्रचार शुरू किया है, उन्हें या तो धमकाया जा रहा है, या फिर उनकी प्रचार सामग्री फाड़ी जा रही है। इस मामले में एक शिकायत लिखित रूप से थाना सिटी-1 में दो दिन पहले दी जा चुकी है लेकिन पुलिस ने अभी तक इस मामले में किसी के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है।

इससे संदेह पैदा होता है कि पुलिस पूरी तरह कांग्रेस के दबाव में काम कर रही है, पुलिस का ये रवैया पूरी तरह से गैरकानूनी है। भाजपा इस मामले में पूरी तरह कानूनी रास्ता अपनाएगी, लेकिन अगर पुलिस या चुनाव अधिकारियों ने उनके साथ अन्याय किया तो सड़काें पर आने में भी भाजपा देर नहीं करेगी, हर शक्ति का डटकर मुकाबला करेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि सत्ताधारी लोगों में दम है तो वे जनता की अदालत में आएं, अपनी हार के डर से वे भाजपा के प्रत्याशियों को धमकाने या चुनाव प्रचार सामग्री फाड़ने से क्या चुनाव जीत जाएंगे।भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा है कि पहले भाजपा के वार्ड-45 से लीना गोयल व वार्ड-11 से शिल्पा बंसल के पोस्टर फाड़े गए। विरोधी भाजपा की महिलाओं से डर गए। बाद में वार्ड-20 के प्रत्याशी दिलीप सिंह उर्फ सोनू अरोड़ा को धमकाया जा रहा है, उन्हें पैसों का लालच भी दिया जा रहा है। वहीं, विभाग के अनुसार 4 फरवरी को नामांकनों की जांच की जाएगी व 5 को नाम वापस ले सकेंगे।

भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन रद्द कराने की साजिश रची जा रही : जिलाध्यक्ष विनय शर्मा
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष विनय शर्मा का कहना है कि सत्ता का सहारा लेकर कांग्रेस पार्टी के लोग भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन रद्द कराने की साजिश रच रहे हैं, अगर किसी भी अधिकारी ने साजिशन ऐसा करने का प्रयास किया तो इसका भाजपा कानून के माध्यम से भी सड़काें पर आकर जबाव देगी। इस मौके पर राकेश भल्ला, डॉ. सीमांत गर्ग, खेमराज अग्रवाल, सुधीर मित्तल, पूर्व सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर अनिल बंसल, देवप्रिय त्यागी, जिला भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष राहुल गर्ग, राजन सूद, महिला मोर्चा भाजपा की जिलाध्यक्ष लीना गोयल, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष विजय शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser