इंटक:लवदीप सिंह नेस्ले ठेकेदार लेबर यूनियन के बने अध्यक्ष

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
इंटक से संबंधित नेस्ले लेबर यूनियन के अध्यक्ष का चुनाव अगले दो वर्षों के लिए जिला इंटक अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट विजय धीर के दिशा-निर्देशों तहत गुप्त मतदान द्वारा करवाया गया। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए लवदीप सिंह व नरिंदर सिंह बलखंडी चुनाव मैदान में थे।

जिला इंटक अध्यक्ष विजय धीर ने प्रदेश इंटक महासचिव दविंदर सिंह जौड़ा को चुनाव अधिकारी तथा प्रदेश यूथ इंटक महासचिव प्रवीण कुमार शर्मा को सहायक चुनाव अधिकारी तहत नियुक्त किया। वोटों की गिनती उपरांत उम्मीदवार लवदीप सिंह को विजेता उम्मीदवार चुने जाने पर सर्टिफिकेट दिया।

विजय धीर ने कहा कि कुल 465 वोटें थी, जिनमें से 457 वोटें पोल हुई तथा सात वोटें कैंसिल हुई। उम्मीदवार लवदीप सिंह को 245 वोटें मिली तथा उम्मीदवार नरेन्द्र सिंह को 205 वोटें मिली तथा 40 वोटों के फर्क से उम्मीदवार लवदीप सिंह यूनियन अध्यक्ष का चुनाव जीत गया। जिन्हें हार व सिरोपा देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

इस मौके पर जिला इंटक अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट विजय धीर, मुख्य चुनाव अफसर दविंदर सिंह जौड़ा, सहायक चुनाव अफसर प्रवीण कुमार शर्मा, नेस्ले इंप्लाइज यूनियन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष परमजीत सिंह, पूर्व अध्यक्ष दविंदर सिंह, म्यूनिसिपल इंप्लाइज फैडरेशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मदन लाल बोहत, जिला इंटक के उपाध्यक्ष विजय छपरी, जिला इंटक सलाहकार अनिल जादा, ट्रक ड्राइवर व कंडक्टर यूनियन के अध्यक्ष प्रीतम सिंह बिल्लू उपस्थित थे।

