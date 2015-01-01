पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरप्रीत सिंह चंदबाजा ने कहा:मनुष्य निजी स्वार्थ के कारण पर्यावरण को प्रदूषित कर मानवता के अस्तित्व के लिए ही खतरे में डाल रहा है

कोटकपूरा2 दिन पहले
भाई कन्हैया कैंसर रोको सेवा सोसाइटी द्वारा कोटकपूरा के डाॅ. हरी सिंह सेवक सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में एक सेमिनार का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें मुख्य मेहमान एसडीएम कोटकपूरा मेजर अमित सरीन थे। सेमिनार के दौरान समाज सेवी संस्थाओं द्वारा सरकारी स्कूलों के छात्रों की भलाई व विकास के लिए निभाई जा रही भूमिका की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि नारी शक्ति के उत्थान के लिए छात्राओं को भी लड़कों जितनी शिक्षा सुविधा उपलब्ध करवानी मां-बाप और शिक्षकों का प्राथमिक कर्तव्य है।

देश की आजादी के बाद आज तक जितने भी लोग प्रशासन अथवा राजनीति में सर्वोच्च पदों तक पहुंचे हैं वह सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़े हुए थे। उन्होंने छात्रों के शिक्षा के साथ अन्य शैक्षिक गतिविधियां करवाने की जरूरत पर बल देते हुए कहा कि ऐसी गतिविधियों से छात्रों के सामान्य ज्ञान में वृद्धि होती है। इस दौरान उन्होंने शैक्षिक गतिविधियों में उत्कृष्ट स्थान प्राप्त करने वाली छात्राओं को प्रमाण पत्र भी वितरित किए।

इस दौरान छात्रों को भाई कन्हैया कैंसर रोको सेवा सोसाइटी द्वारा पर्यावरण के प्रति जागरूकता के लिए तैयार करवाई गई कापियां भी वितरित की गई। सेमिनार के दौरान मुख्य वक्ताओं में शामिल प्रिंसिपल प्रभजोत सिंह, बलजीत सिंह खीवा, कुलविन्दर सिंह और उधम सिंह औलख ने पानी की संभाल व स्वच्छता, अधिक से अधिक पौधारोपण और कोरोना वायरस के प्रकोप से निपटने जैसी चुनौतियां पर चर्चा करते हुए संयम के साथ सावधानी की नीति अपनाने की जरूरत पर बल दिया।

सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष गुरप्रीत सिंह चन्दबाजा ने बताया कि आज मनुष्य अपने निजी स्वार्थ के कारण पर्यावरण को प्रदूषित कर मानवता के अस्तित्व के लिए ही खतरा खड़ा कर रहा है। ऐसी स्थिति से निपटना आने वाली पीढ़ी को जागरूक करने से ही संभव है। उन्होंने छात्रों को पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए प्रयत्नशील रहने व औरों को भी जागृत करने की जरूरत पर बल दिया। इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान बड़ी संख्या में छात्र व शिक्षक उपस्थित थे।

