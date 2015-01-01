पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनशक्ति:दलित समाज के साथ हो रहा भेदभाव जनशक्ति मजदूर सभा बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी : लखवीर

टांडा उड़मुड़एक घंटा पहले
गरीब, मजदूर वर्ग तथा दलित समाज के साथ हो रहे भेदभाव के इलावा महंगाई बढ़ जाने के बावजूद मनरेगा स्कीम तहत गरीब परिवारों को कम मिल रही मेहनत संबंधी विचार विमर्श करने के लिए शुक्रवार को जनशक्ति मजदूर सभा के जिला इंचार्ज बिक्कर सिंह गारी की अगुवाई में सभा के दफ्तर दशमेश नगर टांडा में बैठक करवाई। यहां जनशक्ति मजदूर सभा पंजाब के प्रधान लखबीर सिंह राजधान विशेषत: शामिल हुए।

बैठक में शामिल जनसमूह को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधान लखवीर सिंह राजधान ने कहा कि आधुनिक समय में महंगाई बढ़ने के कारण गरीब, मजदूर तथा दलित समाज के परिवारों को रोजी-रोटी के लाले पड़े हुए हैं तथा पंजाब सरकार द्वारा इन गरीब परिवारों को किसी भी प्रकार की सहायता मुहैया नहीं करवाई जा रही। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा भेजी गई राशन सामग्री पंजाब सरकार अपने कुछ चहेतों को देकर दलित परिवारों को वंचित

रखकर उनके साथ वितकरा कर रही है, जिसको जनशक्ति मजदूर सभा किसी भी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी। इस मौके पर बब्बू अटवाल, दर्शन सिंह, जिला मोगा प्रधान बलविंदर सिंह संधू, बलजिंदर सिंह धालीवाल व अन्य मौजूद थे।

