करवाचौथ आज:सुहागिनों, युवतियों के हाथों में सजी मेहंदी; सरघी विक्रेताओं की चांदी

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी को करवाचौथ का त्योहार देश में मनाया जाता है। बुधवार 4 नवंबर को करवा का व्रत है। इसकी पूर्व संध्या पर मंगलवार को बाजारों में रौनक रही। कोविड-19 की हिदायतों का पालन भी दिखा। चूड़ियां विक्रेताओं और मेहंदी लगाने वालों के पास सुहागिनों और युवतियों का तांता लगा रहा। उन्होंने डिस्टेंस बनाए रखा। ज्यादातर महिलाओं ने मास्क पहन रखे थे। कहीं-कहीं नियमों का उल्लंघन दिखा।

त्योहार के मद्देनजर सरघी, मठ सवेइयां बेचने वालों की भी चांदी रही। दुकानदारों का कहना था कि पिछले त्योहार फीके रहे। उन्हें उम्मीद नहीं थी कि करवे से पहले इतनी रौनक होगी। उन्हें खुशी है कि कोरोना के डर के बीच हम अपने त्योहारों को समझदारी से मना रहे हैं। वहीं, मेहंदी लगवाने को लेकर यहां बाग गली में 500 रुपए तक लिए गए और गली- मोहल्लों में 200 से 300 रुपए में हाथों पर मेहंदी लगाई गई।

श्री सनातन धर्म शिव मंदिर के पुजारी पवन गौतम, बगलामुखी मंदिर के पुजारी नंदलाल शास्त्री व गोपाल गौशाला के पुजारी पवन कौशिक ने बताया कि करवाचौथ का व्रत निर्जला रहता है। गणेश पूजन के साथ व्रत की शुरुआत होती है। सुहागिनें अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए यह व्रत रखती हैं। व्रत की शुरुआत सरघी से होती है। न्यू टाउन में फैनी व मटि्ठयां खरीदने के लिए ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही।

रात्रि 8.16 पर होगा चन्द्र उदय : नंदलाल शास्त्री
कार्तिक माह के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी को महिलाएं सुहाग की अमरता और वैभव के लिए करवा चौथ का व्रत रखती हैं। बगुलामुखी मन्दिर के संस्थापक नंदलाल शास्त्री ने बताया कि 4 नवंबर को मनाए जाने वाले करवाचौथ के दिन स्त्रियां दिन भर व्रत रखती हैं जो निर्जला होता है। यानि बिना पानी पिए दिन भर रहना। महिलाएं व्रत रखने के साथ अपने पति की लंबी आयु की कामना करती हैं और रात को चांद देखकर पति के हाथ से जल ले व्रत पूरा करती हैं। पंडित ने बताया कि दिवाकर पंचांग के अनुसार मोगा मे चन्द्र उदय समय 8.16 बजे रात्रि पर होग। उसके बाद ही चन्द्र को अर्घ्य देकर सुहागिन स्त्री अपने व्रत को पूर्ण करेगी।

