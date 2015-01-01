पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंघु बॉर्डर:जिला बार एसोसिएशन के सदस्य सिंघु बॉर्डर के लिए हुए रवाना, किसान धरने में होंगे शामिल

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान संगठनों के संघर्ष को अपनी हिमायत देने के बाद मंगलवार को जिला बार एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी व अन्य वकील दिल्ली सिंधु बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना हुए। मोगा के वकील अब दिल्ली बार्डर पर किसानों के धरने में शामिल होकर उनका समर्थन करेंगे। इस बात की जानकारी देते जिला प्रधान दीदार सिंह मत्ता ने बताया कि कृषि कानून राज्यों का विषय है। केंद्र सरकार कृषि को लेकर कानून नहीं बना

सकती और जो केंद्र सरकार ने कानून बनाए हैं, यह व्यापारियों के लिए है। इससे किसान खुशहाल होने की बजाय कंगाल हो जाएगा। इसलिए बार एसोसिएशन शुरू से किसान संघर्ष के साथ है। मंगलवार को हम दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान धरने में शामिल होंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके साथ एडवोकेट जगराज सिंह चाहल, गुरजंट सिंह, परमजीत सिद्धू, कुलवंत सिंह, हरजीत सिंह, परोपकार सिंह संघा, रमनदीप सिंह औलख, अमरदीप सिंह व जगप्रीत सिंह चड्‌ढा शामिल हैं।

