संदेश:ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने का दिया संदेश

निहाल सिंह वाला18 घंटे पहले
गांव बिलासपुर में दशमेश सीनियर सेकेंडरी पब्लिक स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल महिंदर कौर, चेयरमैन भूपिंदर सिंह ने बच्चों को दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पर कहा कि ग्रीन व प्रदूषण रहित दीवाली मनानी चाहिए। यह त्योहार दिए जलाने का है न कि पटाखों से प्रदूषण फैलाने का। इस अवसर पर गुरचरण सिंह रामा, मीना जैन, मनप्रीत, नरिंदर कौर, पुष्पादेवी उपस्थित थे।

