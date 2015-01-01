पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूख हड़ताल:मिड-डे-मील कुक यूनियन किसानों के समर्थन में भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेगी

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
मिड-डे-मील कुक यूनियन संबंधित इंटक की बैठक शनिवार को नेचर पार्क में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कर्मचंद चंडालिया की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इंटक जिलाध्यक्ष विजय धीर ने कहा कि जबसे किसानों का संघर्ष केन्द्र सरकार की विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ मोगा जिला में शुरू किया गया, तबसे ही जिला मोगा के इंटक वर्करों द्वारा रैलियां, प्रदर्शन, धरने दिए गए। अगर केन्द्र सरकार ने किसानों से बैठक कर काले कानून के फैसले रद्द न किए तो मिड-डे-मील कुक पूरे पंजाब में किसानों के समर्थन में भूख हड़ताल करेंगे। इस मौके पर दविंदर सिंह जौड़ा, प्रवीण शर्मा, जगतार सिंह मक्खू, हरमन कौर, सुरजीत कौर, सुरेन्द्र कौर, परमजीत कौर, नवप्रीत कौर, जसवीर कौर, जपनीत कौर, हरप्रीत कौर, रजनी, अमरजीत कौर, कुलदीप कौर आदि उपस्थित थे।

