हत्या या आत्महत्या?:मोगा में बिजली घर के पेड़ पर 25 फीट ऊपर लटकी मिली युवक की लाश, पुलिस ने शव 5-6 दिन पुराना बताया

मोगा15 मिनट पहले
मोगा जिले के कस्बा अजीतवाल में बिजली घर में नीम के पेड़ से लटकी युवक की लाश। पुलिस के मुताबिक यह लाश करीब 5-6 दिन पुरानी है।
  • जिले के कस्बा अजीतवाल की है घटना, मृतक के शरीर पर काली टी-शर्ट, नीला पायजामा और दाहिने कान में सोने की बाली मिली
  • जानकारी रखने वाला समाज सेवा सोसायटी या थाना अजीतवाल के साथ मोबाइल नंबर 9988025234 और 9888213076 पर तालमेल करे

मोगा में शुक्रवार को बिजली घर परिसर में नीम के एक पेड़ से करीब 25 फीट ऊपर एक लाश लटकी मिली है। पुलिस के मुताबिक लाश 5-6 दिन पुरानी है। फिलहाल, मरने वाले की शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई है और न ही मौत के कारण का खुलासा हो पाया है। पुलिस ने शव को मोर्चरी में भिजवाते हुए मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। साथ ही जानकारी के लिए मोबाइल नंबर जारी किए हैं।

सूचना के बाद घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस और वहां मौजूद बिजली घर का स्टाफ।
घटना जिले के कस्बा अजीतवाल की है। यहां बिजली घर में कर्मचारियों ने नीम के पेड़ पर एक लाश को लटके देखा। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई तो पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर लाश को कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पेड़ से उतरवाया और मोर्चरी में भिजवाया।

पेड़ से उतारे जाने के बाद जमीन पर रखा शव।
इस बारे में एसएचओ सुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि शव करीब 30 साल के युवक का है। लगता है कि यह घटना करीब 5-6 दिन पहले घटी है। पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। उसने शरीर पर काली टी-शर्ट, नीला पायजामा पहन रखा था, वहीं दाहिने कान में सोने की बाली भी है। पहचान नहीं होने के चलते फिलहाल उसे मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है। अगर कोई भी इस व्यक्ति के बारे में जानकारी रखता है तो वह समाज सेवा सोसायटी या थाना अजीतवाल के साथ मोबाइल नंबर 9988025234 और 9888213076 पर तालमेल कर सकता है।

