पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रतियोगिता:25 को बीबीएस स्कूल में होगी मोगा गोट टैलेंट प्रतियोगिता

मोगा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मोगा व इसके आसपास जिले की प्रतिभाओं को उभारने के उद्देश्य से पालीवुड स्क्रीन चैनल मोगा गोट टैलेंट करवाने का फैसला लिया है। इस कंपीटिशन में मोगा जिला ही नहीं, बल्कि मालवा क्षेत्र में गीत, संगीत, नाच, माॅडलिंग में दिलचस्पी रखने वालों को अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन कर सकते हैं। यह प्रतियोगिता 25 दिसंबर को सुबह 11 बजे ब्लूमिंग बड्स स्कूल तलवंडी भंगेरिया में होगी।

इस प्रतियोगिता में मुख्यातिथि पालीवुड के माॅडल व एक्टर विक्टर जाॅन होंगे। यह जानकारी ब्लूमिंग बड्स स्कूल में मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए पालीवुड स्क्रीन चैनल के डायरेक्टर व फिल्म निर्माता सन्नी शर्मा ने दी। इस दौरान बीबीएस ग्रुप के चेयरमैन संजीव कुमार सैनी ने समागम का पोस्टर रिलीज किया। सन्नी शर्मा ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस के भयानक संकट दौरान कलाकार लंबे समय से अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन नहीं कर

पाए व अभी भी कोरोना का संकट पूरी तरह खत्म नहीं हुआ। लेकिन प्रतियोगी ज्यादा समय अपनी कला से दूर नहीं रह सकता। इस सोच के उद्देश्य को देखते हुए मालवा व उसके क्षेत्र के प्रतियोगियों के लिए एक मंच देने के उद्देश्य से इस कंपीटिशन का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसमें विभिन्न वर्गों में डांस, गीत व माॅडलिंग के प्रतिभागी भाग ले सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें