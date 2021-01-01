पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निकाय चुनाव:नगर निगम, कौंसिलों व पंचायतों के मतदान संबंधी नामांकन आज से

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उम्मीदवारों को 5 को अलाट किए जाएंगे चुनाव चिन्ह, 14 को सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक होगा मतदान

नगर निगम मोगा और नगर पंचायतों बधनी कलां, निहाल सिंह वाला और कोटइसेखां के मतदान के लिए नामांकन की प्रक्रिया 30 जनवरी से शुरू होगी और 3 फरवरी अंतिम तारीख होगी। नामांकनों की जांच 4 फरवरी को की जाएगी, जबकि नामांकन पत्र वापस लेने की तारीख 5 फरवरी है और इसी दिन उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिन्ह भी अलाट किए जाएंगे। चुनाव प्रचार 12 फरवरी को शाम 5 बजे तक किया जा सकेगा। मतदान का कार्य 14 फरवरी को सुबह 08 से शाम 4 बजे तक होगा। वोटों की गणना 17 फरवरी को की जाएगी।

मतदान के लिए कमेटी और वार्ड वाइज रिटर्निंग अफसर लगाए- शुक्रवार को मीडिया को यह जानकारी देते डिप्टी कमिशनर-कम-जिला चुनाव अधिकारी संदीप हंस ने बताया कि इन मतदान के लिए कमेटी और वार्ड वाइज रिटर्निंग अफसर लगाए गए हैं जो कि निर्धारित स्थान पर नामांकन पत्र प्राप्त करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25 के लिए हरिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों एक्सईएन मोगा (8288829999) लगाए गए हैं, जो कि रूम नंबर 411 लोक निर्माण विभाग दफ्तर ब्लाक सी में नामांकन पत्र लेंगे। वार्ड नंबर 4, 5, 10, 12, 14, 15, 21, 23, 28, 29, 32, 33, 36, 48, 49, 50 के लिए सरताज सिंह चीमा जिला खुराक और सप्लाई कंट्रोलर (9872644470) को लगाया गया है जो कि एडीसी के कोर्ट रूम में नामांकन पत्र लेंगे। वार्ड नंबर 26, 27, 30, 31, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47 के लिए डाॅ. नरिंदर सिंह उप मंडल मजिस्ट्रेट धर्मकोट को लगाया गया है जो कि उप मंडल मजिस्ट्रेट मोगा के कोर्ट रूम नंबर 116 बी में नामांकन पत्र लेंगे। इसी तरह नगर कौंसिल कमेटी कोटइसेखां के लिए तहसीलदार गुरमीत सिंह (9815662510) को लगाया गया है, जो कि दफ्तर ब्लाक विकास और पंचायत दफ्तर कोटइसेखां में नामांकन पत्र लेंगे। नगर कौंसिल निहाल सिंह वाला के लिए उप मंडल मजिस्ट्रेट राम सिंह (9915335032) के पास कोर्ट रूम उप मंडल मजिस्ट्रेट दफ्तर निहाल सिंह वाला में और नगर कौंसिल बधनी कलां के लिए तहसीलदार भुपिंदर सिंह के पास दफ्तर नायब तहसीलदार बधनी कलां में नामांकन पत्र दिए जा सकते हैं।

निगम के उम्मीदवार के लिए खर्च सीमा 3 लाख रुपए
उन्होंने कहा कि नगर निगम के उम्मीदवार के लिए खर्चा सीमा 3 लाख रुपए, नगर कौंसिल क्लास -1 के उम्मीदवार के लिए 2.70 लाख रुपए, क्लास -2 के लिए 1.70 लाख रुपए, क्लास -3 के लिए 1.45 लाख रुपए और नगर पंचायतों के उम्मीदवारों के लिए खर्च सीमा 1.05 लाख रुपए निर्धारित की गई है।उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड -19 के मद्देनजर चुनाव प्रक्रिया के दौरान 10-12 -2020 को जारी एसओपी के निर्देशों का पालन किया जाएगा। यह मतदान ईवीएम द्वारा होंगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser