अवैध कब्जा:बाघापुराना में नगर कौंसिल ने अवैध कब्जे करने वालों पर की कार्रवाई

बाघापुराना
  • कौंसिल की जमीन पर कुछ लोग कर रहे थे खेती, कुछ ने मकान बनाए थे

कस्बे में मंगलवार शाम 6:30 बजे नगर कौंसिल के कर्मचारियों ने जीवन सिंह नगर में अवैध कब्जे वालों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें कब्जा छोड़ने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते नगर कौंसिल के कार्यकारी अधिकारी कालड़ा ने बताया जीवन सिंह नगर में नगर कौंसिल की कृषि योग्य जमीन है जिस पर काफी लंबे समय से कुछ लोगों ने अवैध कब्जा करके कृषि भी कर रहे थे और वहां उन्होंने अपने पक्के मकान भी बना रखे थे।

इस मामले में जनवरी 2020 में अदालत से उनके पक्ष में फैसला आ गया था, लेकिन कार्यवाही करने से पहले कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस पर अमल नहीं किया जा सका था।

अब जिला प्रशासन से इजाजत लेने के बाद इन लोगों को नोटिस देकर इसे खाली करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसके लिए उनसे बातचीत भी की जाएगी। खबर लिखे जाने तक अभी कार्यवाही जारी थी। इधर इस जमीन पर काबिज कुलवंत सिंह का कहना है इस जमीन पर 1962 से उनके परिवार का कब्जा है। पहले उनके पिताजी यहां कृषि करते थे। उसके बाद वह कर रहा है। कुलवंत सिंह ने बताया कि 1976 में अदालत ने उनके पक्ष में पक्का कब्जा देने का फैसला किया हुआ है, लेकिन उस फैसले में मालकी में नाम न होने के चलते नगर कौंसिल ने कार्रवाई की है, जो गलत है।

