गिरफ्तारी:साढ़े दस महीने से फरार गैंगस्टर सुखप्रीत सिंह बुड्ढा का साथी नवतेज भोला गिरफ्तार

  • आरोपी चार दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर, बुड्ढा जेल जाने से पहले असला भोला काे दे गया था

गैंगस्टर बुड्ढा का साथी व उसको पनाह देने तथा उसका असला संभालने वाला युवक जो साढ़े दस महीने से फरार चल रहा था, उसे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर निहाल सिंह वाला की अदालत में पेश किया। अदालत ने आरोपी को चार दिनa के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया है। आरोपी ने कबूल किया कि गैंगस्टर सुखप्रीत सिंह बुड्ढा जेल जाने से पहले अपना असला उसे पकड़ा कर गया था। वह असला वीणा बुटर उससे लेकर जा रहा था,जब सीआईए पुलिस ने वीणा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। थाना बधनी कलां के एसएचओ कर्मजीत सिंह ने बताया कि 19 मार्च 2020 को सीआईए स्टाफ की टीम ने वीणा बुटर को गिरफ्तार करके उसके पास से कुख्यात गैंगस्टर सुखप्रीत सिंह बुड्ढा का असला एक पिस्तौल 32 बोर मेड इन इटली, दो मैगजीन व सात जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए थे।

पुलिस की पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ था कि आरोपी वीणा गांव रणसींह कलां निवासी नवतेज सिंह भोला के घर से गैंगस्टर सुखप्रीत सिंह बुड्ढा का असला लेकर आ रहा था। पुलिस ने वीणा से हुई पूछताछ के बाद नवतेज सिंह भोला को केस में नामजद कर लिया था। लेकिन वह 19 मार्च 2020 से लगातार फरार चला आ रहा था।

पुलिस को मुखबिर की सूचना पर थाना क्षेत्र में गश्त के दौरान 31 जनवरी को नवतेज सिंह भोला को गिरफ्तार कर एक फरवरी को निहाल सिंह वाला की अदालत में पेश किया था। जहां अदालत ने आरोपी नवतेज सिंह को चार दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया था। आरोपी को चार फरवरी को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार नवतेज सिंह भोला ने पुलिस रिमांड के दौरान खुलासा किया कि वीणा बुटर से 19 मार्च 2020 को जो असला सीआईए स्टाफ पुलिस ने पकड़ा था, वह उसके घर से लेकर जा रहा था।

जबकि असला गैंगस्टर सुखप्रीत सिंह बुड्ढा का था। पुलिस सूत्रों के हवाले से पता चला कि 30 जनवरी को सीआईए धर्मकोट व डीएसपी की टीम एक अपराधी जोकि करेटा गाड़ी में सवार था, उसका पीछा कर रहे थे। अपराधी गाड़ी लेकर मोगा में डीएसपी विजिलेंस के कार्यालय के निकट आ पहुंचा। इसके बाद वह गाड़ी छोड़कर पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया था। बाद में अगले दिन पुलिस ने गाड़ी को कब्जे में लेने के बाद

धर्मकोट सीआईए ले गई। इस उपरांत पुलिस ने पीछा करके फरार आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जिसकी पहचान नवतेज सिंह भोला के रुप में हुई थी। सीआईए धर्मकोट द्वारा पूछताछ करने के आरोपी नवतेज सिंह को बधनी कलां पुलिस के हवाले रविवार को कर दिया था।

