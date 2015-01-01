पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:विदेश भेजने के नाम पर लोगों को ठगने वाला नौसरबाज मोहाली से गिरफ्तार

मोगा14 मिनट पहले
  • भगोड़े की सूचना पर थाना सिटी वन से पुलिस टीम गई मोहाली, आरोपी को पकड़कर लाई मोगा

पांच विभिन्न मामलों में आरोपी व एक मामले के भगोड़े को पुलिस ने मोहाली से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी लोगों को विदेश भेजने के नाम पर ठगी मारने के बाद फरार हो जाता है। पुलिस को लंबे अर्से से इसकी तलाश थी। थाना सिटी वन के एसएचओ जसवंत सिंह ने बताया कि जिला फिरोजपुर के गांव मलंग शाह वाला निवासी रेशम सिंह ने एसएसपी मोगा को दी शिकायत में आरोप लगाया था कि उसकी बेटी अमनदीप कौर द्वारा जीएनएम का कोर्स करने के बाद जालंधर स्थित एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में नर्स के तौर पर नौकरी करती है। इसी दौरान मोगा के नानक नगरी निवासी हरविंदर सिंह हैरी व उसकी पत्नी हरप्रीत कौर द्वारा अस्पताल के निकट एक होटल में जनवरी 2018 में सेमिनार किया गया था।

आरोपी पर दर्ज हैं 5 केस, एक में था भगोड़ा

रेशम सिंह की शिकायत में आरोप लगाया गया है कि सेमिनार में इन लोगों ने कहा था कि नर्सिंग का कोर्स करने वाली नर्सों को ओईटी टेस्ट नर्सिंग टेस्ट पास करवाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया भेजने के लिए किसी से कुछ नहीं लिया जाएगा। बाद में 15 हजार रुपए टेस्ट की एडमिशन फीस ली गई। इसके बाद विभिन्न तरीकों से कुल एक लाख साढ़े 83 हजार रुपए बैंक के जरिए ट्रांजेक्शन किए गए थे। इसके बाद एक साल से ज्यादा समय बीतने पर उन लोगों ने उनसे बेटी को विदेश भेजने के नाम पर नौ लाख रुपए मांगे जोकि उनके द्वारा देने से इंकार कर दिया गया तथा उनको पहले दिए एक लाख साढ़े 83 हजार रुपए वापस मांगने पर रुपए देने से साफ इंकार कर दिया और जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई। इस ठगी के मामले में एसएसपी को शिकायत देने पर जांच डीएसपी सिटी को सौंप दी गई थी।

जांच के बाद मोगा के नानक नगरी निवासी हरविंदर सिंह हैरी के खिलाफ 8 अगस्त 2019 को साजिश के तहत धोखाधड़ी, गबन व धमकी देने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया गया था। बाद में आरोपी भगोड़ा करार दिए जाने के बाद से पुलिस उसकी तलाश में थी। पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिलने पर सिटी वन से मंगलवार को एएसआई हरप्रीत सिंह की अगुवाई में एक टीम मोहाली रवाना की गई थी। पुलिस आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करके मोगा लाई।आरोपी के खिलाफ इसके अलावा सिटी वन में 13 नवंबर 2019 को, 4 जुलाई 2018 को, साल 2020 में लुधियाना के वुमेन सेल के अलावा थाना सिटी साउथ मोगा में विदेश भेजने के नाम पर ठगी मारने के आरोप में केस दर्ज है।

