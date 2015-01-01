पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:जिला बार एसोसिएशन की नई टीम का किया सम्मान

मोगा3 घंटे पहले
जिला बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट रमेश ग्रोवर की ओर से 2 दिन पहले जिला कचहरी में हुए चुनाव में जीत हासिल करने वाले नए अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट दीदार सिंह मत्ता, महासचिव सुखविंदर सिंह सिद्धू, उपाध्यक्ष कुलविंदर शर्मा, फाइनेंस सचिव राजेश मुखीजा, ज्वाइंट सचिव मनप्रीत सिंह सिद्धू, लाइब्रेरी इंचार्ज कुवंर मेहताब सिंह को सम्मानित किया गया। पूर्व अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट रमेश ग्रोवर ने नई टीम को शुभकामनाएं देते हैं कि जो जिला कचहरी के अधूरे पड़े कार्य हैं उनको पहल के आधार पर हल करवाया जाए ताकि वकीलों को आ रही समस्याओं का समाधान हो सके।

इस अवसर पर एडवोकेट बोधराज मजीठिया, रमेश चंद्र सूद, अमरजीत सिंह बराड़, विनीत जैन, हरपाल सिंह गिल, अजीत सिंह सिद्धू, रिशभ गर्ग, जसविंदर सिंह, तारा सिंह संधू, अश्विनी मजीठिया, कर्मजीत बाठ, विशाल जैन, वीरेन धीर, रोहित सूद, राजीव मित्तल, विजय धीर, सुनील गर्ग, राजेश रेहान, वासुदेव, कुलवंत कौर, हरप्रीत कौर, दीपक ग्रोवर, इंद्रपाल सिंह, गगनदीप उप्पल, रविंदर सिंह, अमित सहगल आदि उपस्थित थे।

