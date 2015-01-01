पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अब लोगों को नहीं खाने पड़ेंगे सरकारी दफ्तरों के धक्के, ऑनलाइन मिलेंगी सेवाएं : डीसी

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों से किसी भी किस्म की शिकायत पोर्टल पर दर्ज करवाने की अपील
  • पंजाब सरकार ने शुरू किया पीजीआरएस वेब पोर्टल

राज्य के लोगों को निर्विघ्नता नागरिक केंद्रित सेवाओं के प्रदान करने की कोशिश के तौर पर पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने वन-स्टाप वेब पोर्टल के रूप में एक डिजिटल शिकायत निवारण प्रणाली (पीजीआरएस) शुरू की गई है, जिससे लोगों की शिकायतों को समय पर हल किया जा सके। यह जानकारी डिप्टी कमिशनर संदीप हंस ने देते कहा कि प्रशासनिक सुधारों और लोग शिकायतें विभाग (डीजीआर और पीजी) की तरफ से विकसित किया गया यह पोर्टल अलग-अलग विभागों में सेवाओं की सुपुर्दगी संबंधी प्रक्रियाएं की डिजिटलाइजेशन के लिए अहम साबित होगा।उन्होंने कहा कि पोर्टल का उद्देश्य नवीनतम प्रौद्योगिकी का प्रयोग करते नागरिक केंद्रित प्रशासन को उत्साहित करना है।

नागरिक अब अपनी शिकायतों संबंधी सरकारी विभागों के पास न जाकर वेबसाइट connect.punjab.gov.in पर दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। सभी विभागों को इसके साथ जोड़ दिया गया है और अधिकारियों को चंडीगढ़ और जिलास्तर के मुख्य दफ्तरों में प्रशिक्षण दी गई है। वह नागरिकों की शिकायतें प्राप्त करने और जल्दी हल करन के लिए तैयार हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पीजीआरएस केंद्रीय पोर्टल के तौर पर काम करेगी, जहां सभी नागरिकों की शिकायतें पोर्टल पर खुद या ईमेल, डाक के द्वारा या सेवा केंद्रों पर व्यक्तिगत तौर पर दर्ज करके दर्ज की जा सकती हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि पोर्टल के जरिये नागरिक अपनी शिकायतों की स्थिति बारे ऑनलाइन जान सकेंगे और उनको प्रक्रिया के हर पड़ाव पर एसएमएस द्वारा सूचित किया जाएगा। शिकायत का हल होने पर उनको फोन काल आएगी और अगर वह संतुष्ट नहीं हैं तो उनकी शिकायत उच्चाधिकारियों के पास पहुंचायी जाएगी।

