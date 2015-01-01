पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:एनआरआई ताया की कोठी कब्जाकर भतीजा बेचता था नशा, 90 पेटी अवैध शराब बरामद

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोठी से बरामद अवैध शराब।
  • डीएसपी (सिटी) ने कब्जे की शिकायत पर पुलिस को मौके पर भेजा तो मिली शराब

भतीजे द्वारा दोस्त के साथ मिलकर एनआरआई ताया की कोठी में शराब की पेटियां रखकर बेचने के आरोप में पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को उक्त कोठी से 90 पेटियां अवैध शराब बरामद किया गया है। थाना सिटी वन के एएसआई गुरदीप सिंह ने बताया कि जिला फरीदकोट के गांव ठाडा निवासी लखविंदर सिंह ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में कहा कि उसका फूफा साहिब सिंह निवासी मुनावां ने एक मकान मोगा के संत नगर में लेकर रखा हुआ है।

13 नवंबर को उसका फूफा विदेश से लौटा तो वह कुछ दिनों के लिए एकांतवास में चला गया। 23 नवंबर को वह दोनों फूफा की संत नगर स्थित कोठी में पहुंचे तो देखा कि उनके ताले टूटे हुए हैं और नए ताले लगे हुए हैं। उन्होंने डीएसपी सिटी बरजिंदर सिंह भुल्लर को मिलकर सारी जानकारी दी। डीएसपी ने थाना सिटी वन पुलिस को मौके पर भेजा। कोठी में अंदर जाने पर पुलिस को 90 पेटियां अवैध शराब बरामद हुई। बाद में उनको पता चला कि कोठी पर उसके भतीजे मनकंवलप्रीत सिंह व उसके दोस्त ने एक अन्य साथी के साथ मिलकर कोठी से अवैध शराब का कारोबार चला रहे थे।

3 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, आरोपी फरार

पुलिस ने अवैध शराब को कब्जे में लेने के बाद लखविंदर सिंह की शिकायत पर मनकंवलप्रीत सिंह निवासी संत नगर, कुलवंत सिंह कांता व एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ आबकारी एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। जबकि आरोपी फरार हैं। पुलिस उनकी तलाश में रेड कर रही है। इससे पहले थाना सिटी वन के पुलिस को 1 मई 2020 को जिला फरीदकोट के गांव खारा निवासी लखविंदर सिंह ने शिकायत दी थी। इसके अनुसार उसके एनआरआई फूफा साहिब सिंह निवासी संत नगर एनआरआई होने के कारण कोठी की देखभाल की जिम्मेवारी उसको दे रखी थी।

ऐसे में संत नगर के रहने वाले एनआरआई फूफा के भाई व भतीजे ने अपने साथियों समेत 30 अप्रैल 2020 की रात को कोठी के ताले तोड़कर अंदर घूसे तथा कोठी पर कब्जा करने की नीयत से सामान इंवर्टर, वाशिंग मशीन, माइक्रो वेव समेत अन्य कीमती सामान चोरी कर लिया। एक मई को मामले की जानकारी मिलने पर वह मोगा स्थित संत नगर पहुंचा और मामले की जानकारी पुलिस को दी।

पुलिस ने उसके बयान पर मनकंवलप्रीत सिंह, उसके पिता गुलाब सिंह निवासी संत नगर, कुलवंत सिंह कांता व एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ 447, 427, 454, 380, 511 व 406 एक्ट तहत केस दर्ज किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें