मारपीट:रास्ते में मोटरसाइकिल की टक्कर से शुरू हुए विवाद में की मारपीट, मामला दर्ज

कोटकपूरा7 घंटे पहले
  •

मोटरसाइकिल की टक्कर के कारण हुई गाली गलौच की रंजिश में मारपीट करने के मामले में थाना सिटी कोटकपूरा पुलिस ने पांच आरोपियों व उसके करीब 10-15 अज्ञात साथियों पर मामला दर्ज किया है। कोटकपूरा के मोहल्ला जीवन नगर वासी सुखपाल सिंह द्वारा पुलिस को दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार गत 17 नवंबर को उसका भाई आकाश सिंह सुबह काम पर जा रहा था कि रास्ते में उनके मोहल्ले के रहने वाले सोना सिंह का मोटरसाइकिल उससे टकरा गया। इस बात को लेकर दोनों में तकरार शुरू हुई जो बढ़ते बढ़ते हाथापाई तक चली गई। इसी दौरान सोना सिंह का भाई विजय सिंह भी वहां पर आ गया। उस समय दोनों ने मिलकर उसके भाई आकाश की मारपीट की।

इस घटना के बाद सोना सिंह अपने भाई विजय सिंह, पिता जसविंदर सिंह काका, सुरिंदर पाल सिंह बिल्ला, अजय सिंह व करीब 10-15 साथियों के साथ उनके घर पर आया व बाहर से उनके घर के अंदर पत्थर बरसाने शुरू कर दिए। इस दौरान उन्हें देखने आहर आए शिकायतकर्ता सुखपाल सिंह के सिर पर भी एक पत्थर लगा जिससे वह बेहोश हो गया। पड़ोसियों के एकत्रित होने पर सभी आरोपी वहां से भाग गए। पुलिस ने सुखपाल सिंह के उक्त बयान पर कार्रवाई करते हुए सभी आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

