आग:जिले में 1.75 लाख हेक्टेयर में हुई धान की खेती, पराली जलाने के 2% मामले आए सामने

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
बेशक पराली को जलाने के मामले में केंद्र सरकार ने सख्त कदम उठाए हैं, लेकिन पंजाब में यह ट्रेंड कम होते तो नजर आ रहा है पर एकदम खत्म होना मुश्किल लग रहा है। कृषि अधिकारियों का कहना है कि पूसा धान की पराली को किसान को संभालना मुश्किल होता है, उसे आग लगाता है, लेकिन इस बार विभाग की टीमें गांव-गांव घूम रही हैं, तो पराली को जलाने के मामले कम हुए हैं।

मोगा में इस बार 1.75 लाख हेक्टेयर भूमि में धान की खेती हुई है। गत वर्षों से इस बार धान की पराली को जलाने के मामले कम देखने को मिल रहे हैं। मोगा में कोटइसेखां रोड पर एक जगह वीरवार को एक किसान ने पराली को आग लगा रखी थी। भास्कर टीम ने जब तस्वीरें खींचना शुरू की तो वह वहां से खिसक गया। आस पास से पता चला की आग 3 एकड़ की पराली को जलाने के लिए लगाई गई थी। मुख्य कृषि अधिकारी डाॅ. बलविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि इस बार अभी तक 2% ही पराली को आग लगाने के मामले सामने आए हैं। विभाग की वैब स्क्रीन पर 513 मामले दिख रहे हैं। परंतु इन में खुले में कचरे को आग व श्मशान घाट की आग के निशान भी हो सकते हैं और मामले इससे कम होने की संभावना है।

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 1 करोड़ का जुर्माना और 5 साल सजा

केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए एक अध्यादेश जारी कर सख्त सजा का प्रावधान किया। निर्धारित क्षेत्र में प्रदूषण फैलाया तो 1 करोड़ रुपए तक का जुर्माना और 5 साल की सजा हो सकती है। इस आशय के जारी किए अध्यादेश को राष्ट्रपति ने मंजूरी दे दी।

इनसे सीखें

ये किसान कई सालों से नहीं लगा रहे पराली को आग

गांव सिंघावाला का किसान गुरचरन सिंह गत 10 सालों से पराली को नहीं जला रहा और उसे खेतों में खाद के तौर पर इस्तेमाल करता आ रहा है। गुरचरन सिंह का कहना है कि पराली को जमीन में गाड़ने से अगली फसल को खादों, कीटनाशकों व पानी की कम खप्त होती है, जिससे खर्चे कम होते हैं। धूड़कोट टाहली का किसान मनजीत सिंह गत 5 सालों ले बिना पराली को जलाए खेतों में फसलों की बुआई करता आ रहा है।

चेतावनी

किसान पराली जलाने के पक्ष में नहीं, रणनीति घोषित करेंगे : उगराहां
भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां के प्रदेश प्रधान जोगिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि केंद्र ने पराली को लेकर जिस कमिशन बनाया है, वो गलत है। दिल्ली में पंजाब के किसानों के कारण प्रदूषण नहीं है। किसान पराली को जलाने के पक्ष में नहीं है। सरकार खेतों से पराली उठाकर ले जाए किसान मुफ्त देने को तैयार हैंै। सरकार पराली का प्रबंधन करे तो किसान को पराली जलानी ही न पड़े। सरकार अपने कर्तव्य से भाग रही और किसानों पर शिकंजा कस रही, जो गलत बात है। इस पर हम अपनी रणनीति बाद में फैसला लेकर घोषित करेंगे।

