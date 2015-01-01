पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध माइनिंग के दौरान दो गुटों में खूनी झड़प:गोली से मरे व्यक्ति का 7 दिन बाद भी नहीं हुआ संस्कार, थाने के बाहर सजाई चिता

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस को करना पड़ा बलप्रयोग, कार्रवाई के लिए दो दिन का मांगा समय, पांच घंटे चला धरना

अवैध माइनिंग को लेकर दो पक्षों में हुई खूनी झड़प में एक युवक की मौत के बाद आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने से नाराज मृतक के परिजनों द्वारा सोमवार की शाम को थाना धर्मकोट के बाहर शव को रखकर प्रदर्शन किया गया। वहीं, धरना देने वालों ने जब लकड़ियों को आग लगाया तो पुलिस ने हल्का लाठी चार्ज करके धरना देने वालों को भगा दिया।

गांव रेडवां में 2 नवंबर की रात को अवैध माइनिंग को लेकर चली गोलियों में घायल जगसीर सिंह की फरीदकोट मेडिकल काॅलेज में इलाज के दौरान 17 नवंबर को मौत हो गई थी। 3 नवंबर को दर्ज एफआईआर नंबर 219 में आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 302 को जोड़ दिया था। पुलिस द्वारा आठ आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया था। एक आरोपी काला सिंह चुगा बस्ती धर्मकोट को गिरफ्तार कर उसके पास से 12 बोर सिंगल बैरल गन को बरामद कर लिया था।

जबकि गुस्साए परिजनों द्वारा पिछले सात दिनों से शव का संस्कार नहीं किया गया है। वे सभी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस पर दबाव बनाने के लिए पहले 19 नवंबर को डीएसपी धर्मकोट के कार्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया था। सोमवार को आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होती देख जगसीर सिंह के शव के साथ परिजनों ने थाना धर्मकोट के बाहर रखकर प्रदर्शन किया। साथ ही थाने के बाहर संस्कार करने के लिए चिता सजा दी थी। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही डीएसपी सुबेग सिंह, सीआईए प्रभारी किक्कर सिंह, एसएचओ गुलजिंदरपाल सिंह थाने पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने परिजनों को समझाया। उधर मृतक के पिता पाल सिंह ने कहा कि आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही बेटे का अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। पुलिस ने दो दिन का समय मांगा है। दो दिन बाद अगर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई तो शव का साथ धरना दिया जाएगा।जबकि डीएसपी सुबेग सिंह ने कहा कि धरना जल्द खत्म हो जाएगा। दो दिन का समय लिया है।

