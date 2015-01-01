पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेरा प्रेमी हत्याकांड:आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर डेरा प्रेमी धरने पर डटे, इधर मोगा से 1 युवक को पुलिस ने उठाया

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोगा पुलिस बोली-बठिंडा पुलिस ने किसको उठाया पता लगा रहे हैं

डेरा प्रेमी मनोहर लाल के कातिलों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर डेरा प्रेमियों का डेरा सलाबतपुरा में चल रहा धरना तीसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। प्रदर्शन में हरियाणा तथा राजस्थान के डेरा प्रेमियों भी पहुंचे। 45 सदस्यीय कमेटी के सदस्य हरचरण सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस अधिकारियों द्वारा समाधान का भरोसा तो दिया जा रहा है, लेकिन जब तक जांच किसी नतीजे तक नहीं पहुंचती तब तक प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा।

सोमवार को डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता के भी प्रदर्शनकारियों तक पहुंचने की बात कही जा रही थी लेकिन वे मिले बगैर चले गए। वहीं बठिंडा पुलिस ने सोमवार को मोगा के गांव लंडेके के के आर्दश नगर से सुक्खा सिंह को गिरफ्तार करके साथ ले गई। डेरा प्रेमी की हत्या में सुक्खा का हाथ होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। थाना सिटी वन के एसएचओ जसवंत सिंह बताया कि जिस थाना क्षेत्र में गांव लंडेके आता है, उससे बात की गई तो उसने कहा कि कोई जानकारी नहीं है कि बठिंडा जिला पुलिस ने रेड करके किसी युवक को उठाया है। फिर भी पता लगा रहे हैं।

डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता ने किया बठिंडा दौरा, डेरा व लॉ एंड ऑर्डर पर डिस्कशन
भगता भाईका में 20 नवंबर को हुए डेरा प्रेमी मनोहर लाल अरोड़ा के मर्डर तथा उसके बाद डेरा सलाबतपुरा में पिछले तीन दिनों से जारी शांतिमय प्रदर्शन से सरकार व पुलिस पर बढ़ रहे दबाव के मध्य सोमवार को डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता बठिंडा पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने थर्मल फील्ड हॉस्टल में लॉ एंड आर्डर पर एसएसपी बठिंडा सहित कुल 7 जिलों के एसएसपी से सुबह 11 बजे मीटिंग की जो शाम करीब 5 बजे तक चली। इस बातचीत में लाॅ एंड आर्डर को डिस्कस किया गया जिसमें डेरा मामले को लेकर भी टीम को निर्देश व चौकस रहने की बात कही गई। इस मीटिंग में बठिंडा के अलावा मानसा, बरनाला, मोगा, फिरोजपुर, फरीदकोट, मानसा तथा श्री मुक्तसर साहिब के एसएसपी शामिल हुए।

सलाबतपुरा में प्रदर्शन पर दबाव में सरकार व पुलिस
20 नवंबर को डेरा प्रेमी मनोहर लाल की भगता भाईका में मर्डर होने के मामले में डेरा सलाबतपुरा में पिछले तीन दिनों से प्रदर्शन होने को लेकर राज्य सरकार व पुलिस पर दबाव बेहद अधिक होने तथा इस एरिया के बेहद सेंसेटिव होने के चलते सरकार या पुलिस किसी तरह का रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहती, इसलिए डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता ने लॉ एंड आर्डर को लेकर सभी जिलों के एसएसपी को निर्देश दिए। हालांकि उन्होंने मीडिया आदि से कोई बात नहीं की, लेकिन जानकारी के अनुसार डेरा के लोगों पर बार-बार हो रहे हमलों के चलते पुलिस को एक्टिव रहने को कहा गया है। 2022 में चुनाव होने के चलते सरकार रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहती।

