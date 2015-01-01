पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:रोविंग एनिमल सोसायटी के कार्यों के चलते संस्था व फरीदकोट के नाम डाक टिकट जारी

  • लॉकडाउन से अब तक सोसायटी 100 गौवंश और हजारों की कुत्तों का कर चुकी है रेस्क्यू, 20 साल से खस्ताहाल खड़ी पेट इमरजेंसी एंबुलेंस को सोसायटी ने दोबारा चलाया

(मनप्रीत संधू)
शहर की बेसहारा व जख्मी जानवरों की देखभाल और उनका इलाज करने वाली रोविंग एनिमल सोसायटी की बढ़िया कारगुजारी को देखते हुए गत दिनों सोसायटी को स्थानीय बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के सेनेट हॉल में सम्मानित किया गया। इनके सम्मान में 18 नवंबर को डाक विभाग फरीदकोट ने सोसायटी व शहर के नाम पर एक डाक टिकट जारी किया है। यह पंजाब के इतिहास में पहली बार हुआ है ऐसे समाज सेवी कार्य के चलते शहर के नाम पर डाक टिकट जारी हुई है।

जख्मी गाय को देख अप्रैल में किया था संस्था का गठन

रोविंग एनिमल सोसायटी की चेयरपर्सन विमल राजा ने बताया कि जब कोरोना महामारी के दौरान पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन लगा तो उस दौरान उन्होंने एक बार एक बहुत जख्मी गाय को देखा। गाय की ऐसा हाल देखकर उन्होंने उसे वहां से उठाया और उसका इलाज करवाने की सोची लेकिन जानवरों के सरकारी क्लीनिक का हालात देख उन्हें बहुत दुख हुआ। तब उन्होंने खुद उस गाय का उपचार किया, जिसके बाद उनको प्रेरणा मिली और उन्होंने ऐसे जानवरों की सेवा को अप्रैल में रोविंग एनिमल सोसायटी नाम की अपनी संस्था बना ली।

उसके बाद उनके फेसबुक पेज के जरिए बहुत से लोग उनसे जुड़ने लगे और उन्होंने अब तक करीब 100 गौवंश जो कि जख्मी हालात में या किसी अन्य मुसीबत में थे उनका रेस्क्यू किया। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने शहर में हजारों जख्मी हालात और लावारिस घूमते कुत्तों का भी रेस्क्यू कर उनका इलाज करवाया। इसके चलते उन्हें गत दिनों यूनिवर्सिटी में सम्मानित भी किया गया और सोसायटी व शहर के नाम पर एक डाक टिकट भी जारी की गई जिस पर उन्हें गर्व महसूस होता है।

पेट पॉली क्लीनिक की खस्ताहालत को लेकर पीएमओ से किया संपर्क

ऐसे जानवरों की देख-रेख को बनी पेट पॉली क्लीनिक के बारे में उन्होंने बताया कि जब उन्होंने इस मिशन की शुरूआत की तो उन्हें बहुत दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा, क्योंकि पेट पॉली क्लीनिक के हालात भी ज्यादा सही नहीं थे और वहां डॉक्टर्स की भी कमी थी। उन्होंने बताया कि फरीदकोट पहला ऐसा शहर है जहां सबसे पहले जानवरों को उठाने के लिए एंबुलेंस आई थी लेकिन बड़े दुख की बात है कि करीब 20 साल से उसे चलाया नहीं गया और वह बहुत खस्ताहाल में एक प्राइवेट गौशाला में खड़ी थी।

इन समस्याओं के चलते उन्होंने पीएमओ ऑफिस में बात की जिस पर केंद्र सरकार के पशु पालन विभाग ने उन्हें हर संभव सहायता का आश्वासन दिया और उनका संपर्क मेनका गांधी से भी हुआ और वे किसी भी समय उनकी सहायता करने के लिए तैयार रहती हैं। इस सबके चलते अब एंबुलेंस भी चल पड़ी है और डॉक्टर भी इमरजेंसी के लिए चैबीसों घंटे हाजिर रहते हैं।

शहर के कुत्तों को किया जाएगा स्टरलाइज
उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी सोसायटी के प्रयासों के चलते अब डॉग स्टरलाइजेशन का काम शुरू हो रहा जो करनाल की एक कंपनी कर रही है जो कि कुछ ही दिनों में शुरू हो जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके तहत शहर के सारे कुत्तों को स्टरलाइज किया जाएगा। उन्होंने गौशालाओं की कारगुजारी पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि कई गौशाला में ज्यादातर सिर्फ दूध देने वाली गोवंश की ही देख रेख की जाती है जबकि बाकी सभी छोटी बड़ी गोवंश को एक साथ रखा जाता है और कई बार सांड भी इनमें ऐसे ही खुले छोड़ दिए जाते हैं जिससे छोटे बछड़े गंभीर जख्मी हो जाते हैं और ज्यादातर मर जाते हैं।

शेल्टर होम की सुविधा मुहैया करने की मांग
डॉ. गुरसिमरन ने बताया कि सोसायटी की ओर से जख्मी गोवंश और अन्य जानवरों को उठाकर उनका इलाज किया जाता है और उसकी पूरी तरह से देख रेख की जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि सोसायटी के सभी मेंबर अपनी तरफ से ही सभी प्रयास कर रहे हैं इसमें सरकार की ओर से कोई फंडिंग नहीं है। उन्होंने सरकार से मांग की कि सोसायटी को जानवरों की देखरेख के लिए एक शेल्टर होम की सुविधा मुहैया करवाई जाए।

