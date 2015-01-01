पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कथा प्रवचन:प्रभुकृपा का तीसरा नेत्र खुलने पर होगा विषय वासनाओं का नाश : स्वामी कमलानंद गिरि

फरीदकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • श्री महामृत्युंजय महादेव मंदिर में हुआ श्रीराम कथा प्रवचन कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ

मंगलवार को पौष संक्रांति के साथ ही फरीदकोट के रोज एनक्लेव स्थित श्री महामृत्युंजय मंदिर में श्री कल्याण कमल सत्संग समिति द्वारा आयोजित श्री राम कथा प्रवचन कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ पूर्ण धार्मिक परंपरा के अनुसार मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ हुआ। प्रवचन के दौरान श्री कल्याण कमल आश्रम हरिद्वार के महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कमलानंद गिरि ने कहा कि प्रभु कृपा का तीसरा नेत्र जब तक नहीं खुलता तब तक मनुष्य विषय-वासनाओं व काम-क्रोध के वशीभूत ही रहता है। ऐसा मनुष्य अहंकार में डूबा रहता है। जब प्रभु की कृपा का तीसरा नेत्र खुलता है तो विषय-वासनाओं का नाश हो जाता है।

उन्होंने पार्वती मंगल कथा का प्रसंग सुनाते हुए कहा कि भगवान भोलेनाथ को जब दो नेत्रों से कामदेव दिखाई नहीं दिए तो उनको तीसरा नेत्र खोलना पड़ा। हमारे पास जो दो चर्म चक्षु हैं इनसे तो कामवासना बढ़ती है। काम तभी भस्म होगा जब प्रभु की कृपा का तीसरा नेत्र खुलेगा। काम सदा नेत्र से मन में आता है। मन से बुद्धि में जाता है और बुद्धि से इंद्रियों के द्वारा प्रकट होने लगता है। कामदेव के भस्म होने के बाद जैसे भोले शंकर ने नेत्र खोले तो सभी देवताओं ने भोलेनाथ की मंगलमई स्तुति की। शंकर जी का कामदेव को भस्म करने के लिए किया गया जो क्रोध था वह उनके काबू में था।

आज के इंसान का क्रोध इंसान को ही काबू करता है। उन्होंने बताया कि क्रोध नौकर की तरह होना चाहिए। नौकर मालिक के पास हर समय नहीं रहता। यदि मालिक के पास हर समय रहेगा तो मालिक की कमजोरी जान लेगा। ऐसे ही क्रोध एक बार आ जाता है तो बहुत समय तक जाने का नाम नहीं लेता। उन्होंने विवेक बनाए रखने की प्रेरणा देते हुए कहा कि बुद्धि तो हरेक को प्राप्त होती है परंतु विवेक किसी-किसी के पास ही रहता। लेकिन विवेक बुद्धि का सही उपयोग करवाता है। शारीरिक श्रम और बुद्धि का भंडार लेकर भी यदि व्यक्ति विवेक शून्य है तो सब कुछ व्यर्थ है। बुद्धि और शरीर के बल का सही और उपयोगी इस्तेमाल तो

विवेकी व्यक्ति ही कर सकता है।उन्हाेंने कहा कि बाहरी शुद्धि एवं पवित्रता की तरह ही अंत:करण एवं मन की शुद्धि और पवित्रता अति महत्वपूर्ण है। मन को सदा अच्छे विचारों एवं सदभावनाओं से ओत-प्रोत रखने का प्रयास करना चाहिए। खुद को सदैव छल, दंभ, झूठ, पाप आदि मनोविकारों से मुक्त रखना चाहिए। शिष्टिता, सौम्यता, मृदुता, दया मैत्री और करूणा भाव मन में रखने चाहिए।

