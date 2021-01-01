पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोलियो रोधी बूंदें:पल्स पोलियाे मुहिम कल से,1,12,638 बच्चों को पिलाई जाएंगी पोलियोराेधी बूंदें

मोगा
पल्स पोलियो नेशनल राउंड के तहत जिले में 1,12,638 बच्चों को सेहत विभाग के कर्मियों द्वारा 31 जनवरी को पोलियो रोधी बूंदें तथा 1 व 2 फरवरी को घर-घर जा कर पोलियो रोधी बूंदें पिलाई जाएंगी। इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए सिविल सर्जन (कार्यकारी) डाॅ. राजेश अत्री ने कहा कि आज मोगा अर्बन क्षेत्र में प्लस पोलियो जागरूकता के तहत अनाउंसमेंट वाली टीम को रवाना किया, जो कि लगातार लोगों को पल्स पोलियो रोधी बूंदें पिलाने के लिए लोगों को अपील करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि 197875 घरों में जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो रोधी बूंदें पिलाने का लक्ष्य है।

इस मुहिम के दौरान 116 सुपरवाइजर, 520 बूथ तथा 21 ट्रांजिस्ट तथा 841 टीमें घर-घर जाकर पोलियो बूंदें पिलाएंगे। इस मौके पर डाॅ. राजेश अत्री ने सभी एनजीओ व आम लोगों से अपील की कि वह 5 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को पोलियो बूंदे पिलाने में सेहत विभाग का सहयोग करें।

इस मौके पर डाॅ. सुखप्रीत सिंह बराड़ सीनियर मेडिकल अफसर मोगा, डाॅ. जसवंत सिंह सहायक सिविल सर्जन मोगा, डाॅ. हरिंदरपाल सिंह जिला टीकारण अफसर, डाॅ. मनीष अरोड़ा, कृष्णा शर्मा शिक्षा एवं सूचना अफसर, अमृत शर्मा दफ्तर सिविल सर्जन, रुपेश कुमार मजीठिया, अंकुश, कमलप्रीत कौर नर्सिंग टीचर व समूह नर्सिंग विद्यार्थी उपस्थित थे।

