पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुकाबला:मुख्य चुनाव दफ्तर पंजाब का ऑनलाइन क्विज मुकाबला 25 को

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला चुनाव अफसर -कम-डिप्टी कमिश्नर संदीप हंस ने बताया कि मुख्य चुनाव अफसर पंजाब द्वारा संविधान आधारित लोकतंत्र मुहिम अधीन 27 लेखों की जानकारी वाली वीडियोज अपनी फेसबुक आईडी facebook.com /TheCEOPunjab पर साझी की हैं। इन लेखों के आधार पर ही ऑनलाइन क्विज मुकाबला 25 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे करवाया जा रहा है। इसमें कोई भी व्यक्ति भाग ले सकता है। इस क्विज मुकाबले में कुल 30 सवाल होंगे और 30 मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा।

क्विज निर्धारित समय के अंदर ही पूरा करके सबमिट करना पड़ेगा। जिला चुनाव अफसर ने बताया कि इस क्विज मुकाबलों का लिंक मुख्य चुनाव अफसर के फेसबुक अकाउंट facebook.com /TheCEOPunjab और ट्वि‍टर अकाउंट Twitter.com /TheCEOPunjab पर 25 नवंबर को सुबह 11:50 और सांझा किया जाएगा। श्री संदीप हंस ने बताया कि इस ऑनलाइन क्विज मुकाबले पहला स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले उम्मीदवार को 1500 रुपए, दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले उम्मीदवार को 1300 रुपए और तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले उम्मीदवार को 1000 रुपए इनाम के तौर पर दिए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें