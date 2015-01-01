पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोड़ों की धार्मिक प्रॉपर्टी का विवाद:स्वर्गीय स्वामी सहजप्रकाश की वसीयत पर उठने लगे सवाल, सुरक्षा प्रबंधों को लेकर पुलिस सतर्क

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वामी जी की मिल्कियत को चैलेंज करती एक पटीशन हाईकोर्ट में है लंबित, अगली सुनवाई 15 फरवरी को

गीता भवन ट्रस्ट को लेकर विवाद बढ़ने के आसार को देखते हुए सोमवार की सुबह तहसीलदार व पुलिस के बड़े अधिकारी गीता भवन पहुंचे और कुछ सेवादारों से कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर चर्चा की तथा धार्मिक स्थल पर किसी तरह की सुरक्षा की जरूरत के संबंध में पूछा। क्योंकि महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी सहज प्रकाश ने अपनी मौत से 12 दिन पहले दो साध्वियों के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड विल करने व 16 सदस्यीय नया ट्रस्ट बनाकर चंड़ीगढ़ स्थित रजिस्ट्रार सोसायटी से रजिस्टर करवा दिया है। इनमें दो साध्वियां शामिल हैं। अब उनकी वसीयत व नये ट्रस्ट पर सवाल उठने लगे हैं, क्योंकि स्वामीजी की मालकी को लेकर एक हाईकोर्ट में रिट लंबित है, जिसकी अगली तारीख 15 फरवरी 2021 है।

स्वामी सहज प्रकाश की मौत से 12 दिन पहले दो साध्वियों के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड विल करने व 16 सदस्यीय नया ट्रस्ट बनाने का दावा

स्वामी जी की विल संबंधी साध्वी तृप्ता का कहना है कि महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी सहज प्रकाश जी की ओर से उनको जो जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई है, वह उसे तनदेही से निभाएंगी। इसके अलावा वह ट्रस्ट के सभी सदस्यों को साथ लेकर धार्मिक स्थल को स्वामी जी के दिखाए रास्ते में आगे लाने की कोशिश करेंगी। विल की पुष्टि तहसीलदार लखविंदर सिंह ने की है, जिसमें स्वामी जी ने दोनों साध्वियों के नाम ट्रस्ट की प्रॉपर्टी करने की बात कही है। स्वामी जी ने कहा था कि कोरोना काल में उनकी केवल इन दो साध्वियों ने ही सेवा की इसलिए वह अपनी सारी जायदाद उनको सौंपना चाहते हैं।

परंतु साथ ही उन्होंने नया ट्रस्ट भी बनाया है, जिसमें जिसमें प्रधान स्वर्गीय स्वामी सहज प्रकाश जी, उप प्रधान स्वामी कमल पुरी जीरा वाले, स्वामी चिन्‍मयानंद सरस्वती हरिद्वार ट्रस्टी, जूनियर उप प्रधान खुशवंत राए जोशी मोगा, जरनल सेक्रेटरी बाल किशन गोयल, ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी पवन कुमार अग्रवाल, कैशियर डॉक्टर भरत अग्रवाल दिल्ली, ट्रस्टी रविंदर सूद, ट्रस्टी सुरिंदर गोयल, लाल चंद, तरसेम कुमार सिंगला, डॉक्टर पवन जिंदल, राजिंदर अग्रवाल, जगदीश कुमार गोयल, साध्वी तृप्ता व साध्वी पप्पी रानी के नाम शामिल हैं।

स्वामी जी व पूर्व ट्रस्ट के खिलाफ कोर्ट में है केस

इससे पहले विजय कुमार सूद ने कंप्लेंट नंबर 30 अदालत में 9 नवंबर 2017 को फाइल की थी। लेकिन चीफ ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालत ने 30 मई 2018 को डिसमिस कर दिया था। विजय कुमार सूद द्वारा 26 जुलाई 2018 को फिर से सेशन कोर्ट में रिवीजन पटीशन दायर की गई थी।

एडिशनल सेशन जज की अदालत में डेढ़ साल चली सुनवाई के दौरान 6 लोगों को आरोपित पाया था। इस फैसले को आरोपी पक्ष में माननीय हाईकोर्ट में चैलेंज कर दिया, जिसकी अगली तारीख 15 फरवरी, 2021 है। इस दौरान स्वामी जी की कोरोना से मौत हो गई है। इस संबंधी कानूनविद का कहना है कि स्वामी जी की मौत हो जाने के बाद उनकी वसीयत व नया बनाया ट्रस्ट अब हाईकोर्ट के फैसले पर निर्भर करेगा।

नई वसीयत अवैध है : एडवोकेट सुनील गर्ग
दूसरे पक्ष ने प्रवक्ता एडवोकेट सुनील गर्ग ने कहा कि 8 अगस्त वाला रेजूलेशन व जो नई लिस्ट जारी हुई है, वह टेंपर्ड (छेड़छाड़ की हुई) है और नई वसीयत अवैध है, क्योंकि जब यह वसीयत बनी तब स्वामी जी आक्सीजन पर थे। आक्सीजन उतारने पर उनकी मौत हो सकती थी। यही नहीं बेनीफिशियरी (जिन दो साध्वियों के नाम पर वसीयत है) उस समय वहां मौजूद थीं। यह दोनों बातें वसीयत को अवैध बनाती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें