  • Rajeeana Village House, 80 year old Woman Has Been Brutally Murdered On Her Head, Attacked With A Rod Or A Hammer, Cash Worth Rs 12,000 Missing

मोगा जिले में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध:राजेयाना गांव के घर में 80 साल की महिला की सिर पर वारकर हत्या, राॅड या हथौड़े से किया गया है हमला, 12 हजार की नकदी गायब

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आत्महत्या करने से पहले दुकान का शटर खोलने जाती हरबीर कौर की सीसीटीवी फुटेज।

घर में अकेली 80 साल की महिला की सिर पर अज्ञात हत्यारों ने किसी राॅड़ या हथौड़े जैसी चीज से हमलाकर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने मृतका के बेटे की शिकायत पर अज्ञात हत्यारों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। गांव अलामवाला निवासी बंत सिंह ने बताया कि उसके समेत दो अन्य भाई जरनैल सिंह व सुखमंदर सिंह तीनों इक्टठे रहते हैं। जबकि उनकी माता चरण कौर 80 साल चौथे भाई बसंत सिंह के साथ पुश्तैनी गांव राजेयाना में रहती है। उसका भाई बसंत सिंह ट्रक चलाता है और उसका अपनी पत्नी से तलाक होने के चलते भाई व मां दोनों घर में उनके अलग रहते हैं।

28 अक्टूबर को उसका भाई शाम को राजस्थान चला गया। वीरवार की सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे दूध वाला दूध देने घर पहुंचा तो किसी न दरवाजा नहीं खोला तो उसने पड़ोसियों को बुलाया। इसके बावजूद दरवाजा नही खुला तो पड़ोसियों ने उसे फोन पर जानकारी दी। वह परिवार व अन्य भाइयों के साथ मां के घर पहुंचे तो दरवाजा न खुलने पर दीवार फांदकर अदंर गए तो माता का शव पड़ा था। सिर पर घाव था।

मामले की जानकारी पुलिस को देने पर डीएसपी बाघापुराना जसविंदर सिंह, एसएचओ हरमनजीत सिंह व एसआई गुरतेज सिंह पुलिस पार्टी के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने अज्ञात हत्यारों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि एक महीना पहले माता चरण कौर ने किसी का रिश्ता करवाया था। उसके एवज में उसे 12 हजार रुपए मिले थे। वह भी गायब हैं।

तलाक लेने के तीन माह बाद मानसिक परेशान विवाहिता ने लगाया फंदा, मौत

पति से विवाद के चलते तीन महीने पहले पंचायती तलाक होने के बाद विवाहिता मायके में रहने लगी। लेकिन तलाक के बाद मानसिक तौर पर परेशान रहने के चलते बुधवार की आधी रात के बाद घर में बनी खाली दुकान में जाकर विवाहिता ने फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया है। आत्महत्या करने से पहले विवाहिता ने पहले दुकान का शटर खोला उसके दो घंटे बाद गले में दो दुपट्टे डालकर फिर से दुकान में गई ओर फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या की। विवाहिता की सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दुकान खोलने और बाद में दुकान में जाने का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। थाना सिटी साउथ के एएसआई गौरा सिंह ने बताया कि बुक्कनवाला रोड हाकम का अगवाड़ निवासी कुलवंत कौर ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में कहा कि उसकी 28 साल की बेटी हरबीर कौर की साल 2016 में जगरांव के गांव डालेका अगवाड़ निवासी सुखप्रीत सिंह के साथ शादी हुई थी। शादी के बाद कोई बच्चा नहीं हुआ।

दोनों में झगड़ा होने के चलते तीन महीने पहले पंचायती तौर पर समझौता के तहत तलाक होने उपरांत बेटी हरबीर कौर उनके पास मायके में रह रही थी। लेकिन तलाक के बाद मानसिक तौर पर परेशान रहती थी। उसी परेशानी के चलते 28 अक्तूबर की रात को जब उसकी बेटी ने घर मेंं बनी खाली दुकान में जाकर फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने 174 की कार्रवाई करते हुए शव का सरकारी अस्पताल में पोस्टर्माटम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

