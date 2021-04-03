पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:अकाली दल के उम्मीदवार पर जमीन के अवैध कब्जे की कराई आरओ ने जांच, कब्जा सही मिला

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
मोगा के वार्ड नंबर 1, जिसमें कांग्रेस विधायक डाॅ. हरजोत कमल की धर्मपत्नी डाॅ. रजिंदर कौर उम्मीदवार हैं, इस चर्चित सीट पर वीरवार को उस समय हंगामा होते होते बचा, जब आरओ ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल के उम्मीदवार के पति पर कार्पोरेशन की जमीन पर अवैध कब्जे की शंका जताते उसे मापने के लिए माल पटवारी व कार्पोरेशन के पटवारी को निर्देश दे दिए। इस समय शिअद नेता बरजिंदर सिंह मक्खणा बराड़ ने आरोपों पर कांग्रेसी विधायक का दबाव होने की आशंका जता दिया। परंतु विभागीय जांच में अवैध कब्जा नहीं आने से शिअद उम्मीदवार व नेताओं ने राहत की सांस ली है।

मौके पर शिअद नेता बरजिंदर सिंह मक्खणा बराड़ ने कहा कि कांग्रेस को साफ-सुथरा चुनाव लड़ना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस विधायक की धर्मपत्नी के समक्ष खड़े हमारे उम्मीदवार पर गलत इल्जाम लगा कर कागज रद्द किए गए तो शिरोमणि अकाली दल शांत नहीं बैठेगा। इस समय वहां रास्ते को मापने के लिए आई माल विभाग की पटवारी कर्मजीत कौर व कार्पोरेशन के पटवारी रछपाल सिंह ने मापने का काम किया और इसे ठीक बताते वहां से चले गए। इस समय शिअद की उम्मीदवार हरविंदर कौर गिल के पति व शिअद के वरिष्ठ नेता अमरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि इस रास्ते के दोनों ओर उनकी जमीन लगती है।

रास्ते पर उनका कोई कब्जा नहीं है। रास्ते की जमीन कम नहीं बल्कि थोड़ी ज्यादा ही है। इसके बाद अकाली दल के नेता बरजिंदर सिंह बराड़ व उनके समर्थक डीसी कार्यालय में भी पहुंचे और उन्होंने तसल्ली की कि अकाली दल की वार्ड 1 से उम्मीदवार हरविंदर कौर गिल की फाइल की जांच के बाद सही पाई ‌गई है। वार्ड 1 में चुनाव दिलचस्प होने जा रहा है।

