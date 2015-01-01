पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:रोटरी क्लब मोगा सिटी करवाएगा परिवार मिलन समारोह

मोगा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समाजसेवी कार्यों को लेकर रोटरी क्लब मोगा सिटी ने की बैठक

रोटरी क्लब मोगा सिटी की बैठक अध्यक्ष तरसेम लाल, चेयरमैन विजय मदान की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक की शुरूआत से पहले गत दिवस सड़क हादसे में मृतक अध्यापिका गरिमा अग्रवाल के निधन पर दो मिनट मौन धारण करके उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। बैठक को संबोधित करते अध्यक्ष तरसेम लाल, विजय मदान, रजिंदर सचदेवा ने कहा कि मानवता की सेवा को समर्पित क्लब द्वारा जल्द ही परिवार मिलन समारोह,

जरूरतमंद परिवारों की बेटियों की शादी का आयोजन किया जाएगा। परिवार मिलन समारोह करने का उद्देश्य रोटरी परिवारों की एक-दूसरे से अवगत करवाना व रोटरी क्लब द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्यों से अवगत करवाना है। क्लब की ओर से 20 दिसंबर को रोटरी इंटरनेशनल डिस्ट्रिक 3090 द्वारा कोटकपूरा में करवाए जा रहे समागम में रोटरी क्लब मोगा सिटी के सदस्य विशेष रुप से उपस्थित रहेंगे। अंत में समयबद्धता का

पुरस्कार विपुल नागपाल को देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस बैठक में रोटेरियन डाॅ. अरुण गुप्ता, चेयरमैन विजय मदान, अध्यक्ष तरसेम लाल, सचिव राजिंदर सचदेवा, कैशियर दिनेश जिंदल, विनोद गर्ग, विजंत गुप्ता, विजय अरोड़ा, नरिंदर अरोड़ा, गुरजीत सिंह, प्रमोद बब्बर, विपुल नागपाल, संजय गर्ग, प्रवेश गुप्ता, मोहित सिंगला, नीरज अग्रवाल, राजीव सिंगला, संदीप बांसल, मक्खन लाल, कमल कुमार, गौरी शंकर, शिव कुमार, संजीव अरोड़ा आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें