फाॅगिंग:रोटरी क्लब मोगा स्टार ने डेंगू के खात्मे के लिए दाना मंडी में करवाई फाॅगिंग

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
रोटरी क्लब मोगा स्टार के सदस्यों ने शहर की पुरानी दाना मंडी मे अपने खर्च पर फॉगिंग करवाई। क्लब के सदस्य रोटेरियन मनोज जिंदल और राजीव मित्तल ने कहा कि कुछ समय पहले क्लब द्वारा डेंगू जैसी बीमारी के खात्मे के लिए अपने स्तर पर फॉगिंग मशीन खरीदकर शहर के मोहल्लों मे फॉगिंग करवाने शुरू की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि मानवता की सेवा को समर्पित क्लब के सदस्यों ने पुरानी दाना मंडी में सभी दुकानों सहित

रिहायशी घरों में भी फॉगिंग करवाई। उन्होंने शहरवासियों से भी अपील की कि सरकार के निर्देशों का पालना करते हुए कोरोना से बचान के लिए मास्क पहनकर रखे और भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में जाने से गुरेज करें। इस मौके पर राजेश सिंगल, गगन अग्रवाल, प्रदीप सहित क्लब के अन्य सदस्य मौजूद थे।

