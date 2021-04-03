पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:शिअद उम्मीदवार के पति का आरोप-कनाडा में बैठा गैंगस्टर दे रहा धमकी

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • लखबीर बाेले-मेरी पत्नी पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर की बीवी के मुकाबले चुनाव मैदान में, राेप बेबुनियाद

नगर निगम चुनाव में वार्ड-49 से पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर जरनैल सिंह दुन्नेके की पत्नी जसविंदर कौर अकाली दल के टिकट पर इसी वार्ड से चुनाव मैदान में हैं। दुन्नेके का अारोप है कि कनाडा में बैठे गैंगस्टर द्वारा उनके परिवार एवं वोटरों को फोन पर जान से मारने की धमकियां दी जा रही है। इसके चलते ही उन्हाेंने एसएसपी को लिखित शिकायत देकर मांग की उनको सुरक्षा के बताैर दो गनमैन दिए जाएं अथवा उनको असला साथ रखने की मंजूरी दी जाए। उसका असला थाने में जमा है। एसएसपी ने मामले की जांच डीएसपी (डी) जंगजीत सिंह को सौंप दी।

जरनैल सिंह दुन्नेके ने कहा कि वह पांच साल तक नगर निगम में डिप्टी मेयर रहे हैं। पहले उनका वार्ड 45 हाेता था, अब वार्ड-49 हाे गया, जहां से उनकी पत्नी जसविंदर कौर चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। उन्हाेंने सावधान किया अगर उनकी व उनके परिवार को जान-माल का नुकसान होगा, उसका जिम्मेदार कनाडा में बैठा गैंगस्टर व गांव दुन्नेके में मौजूद उसके साथी होंगे। वहीं, दुन्नेके गांव के निवासी लखबीर सिंह ने संपर्क करने पर कहा कि

उसकी पत्नी मनजीत कौर, जरनैल सिंह की पत्नी जसविंदर कौर के मुकाबले चुनाव लड़ रही हैं, जिसके चलते उन पर इल्जाम लगाए जा रहे हैं, जो गलत और बेबुनियाद हैं। एसएसपी हरमनबीर सिंह गिल का कहना है कि जरनैल सिंह नामक व्यक्ति से शिकायत आई है। मामले की जांच के उपरांत जो तथ्य सामने आएंगे, उसी के आधार पर बनती कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

