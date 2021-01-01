पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झंडा रोहड:मिनी सचिवालय व समागम स्थल की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, रात में टेंट में ठहरेंगे 5 सुरक्षाकर्मी, पुलिस अधिकारी लगाते रहेंगे चक्कर

हरबिंदर सिंह भूपाल | मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • गणतंत्र दिवस आज, मोगा नई अनाज मंडी में कैबिनेट मंत्री रजिया सुल्ताना फहराएंगी तिरंगा

जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समागम 26 जनवरी को नई अनाज मंडी में सुबह 9.40 बजे शुरू हाेगा। 9.55 बजे झंडा फहराया जाएगा। इसके बाद मार्च पास्ट व मुख्यातिथि का भाषण होगा। इस उपरांत सम्मान समारोह होगा। हालांकि कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार स्कूली विद्यार्थियों की एक्टिविटी कम रहेगी। एनसीसी कैडेट्स, होमगार्ड व पंजाब पुलिस द्वारा सलामी दी जाएगी।

दर्शकदीर्घा भी खाली रहेगी, या यूं कह ले कि दर्शक गैलरी होगी ही नहीं। स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को उनके घरों में सम्मानित किया जाएगा। लोगों की सेहत के मद्देनजर आजादी दिवस की तरह छोटे स्तर का समागम होगा। इस बार सभ्याचारक प्रोग्राम नहीं होगा। हालांकि विभागों के अधिकारी व राजनेता स्टेज पर बिराजमान रहेंगे परंतु सबको कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइनोंका पालन करना होगा।

समागम में मुख्यातिथि के तौर पर कैबिनेट मंत्री रजिया सुल्ताना शामिल होंगी, जो राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को फहराएंगी।हर साल की तरह इस बार भी जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस नई अनाज मंडी में मनाया जा रहा है। समागम की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। सोमवार को एसएसपी हरमनबीर सिंह गिल समागम स्थान के 3 राउंड लगा चुके हैं और सुरक्षा के प्रबंधों की समीक्षा कर चुके हैं।

सोमवार रात को टेंट में 5 सुरक्षा कर्मी पहरा देंगे और रात के समय पुलिस अधिकारी भी समय समय पर चक्कर लगाते रहेंगे। अब मिनी सचिवालय में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज के चारों ओर लोहे की ग्रिलों को लगाकर उसकी सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई है, वहीं मिनी सचिवालय के दोनों गेटों पर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई है।

