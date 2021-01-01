पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेमिनार:बुढ़ापे में होने वाली बीमारियों से बचने के लिए सीनियर सिटीजंस को किया जागरूक

  • हेल्प इंडिया एनजीओ ने लगाया जागरूकता सेमिनार

सीनियर सिटीजन को बुढ़ापे में बीमारियों से बचने के लिए मित्तल अस्पताल में जागरूकता सेमिनार डाॅ. संजीव मित्तल के नेतृत्व में हैल्प इंडिया एनजीओ द्वारा लगाया गया। इस सेमिनार में डाॅ. जसप्रीत सिंह छाबड़ा ने बुढ़ापे में होने वाली बीमारियों विशेष करके किडनी, गदुदो के कैंसर बारे विस्तार सहित जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि 60 वर्ष की उम्र में एक बार गदूदों के कैंसर का टेस्ट जरूर करवाना चाहिए। इस तरह करने से हम आने वाली बीमारी से ही सुचेत हो सकते हैं तथा इससे बचा जा सकता है। उन्होंने पेशाब की अन्य बीमारियों की भी जानकारी दी।

डाॅ. संजीव मित्तल ने कहा कि बुढ़ापे में आंख, कान व दांतों के इस उम्र में कमजोर होने के साथ-साथ ब्लड प्रेशर, ब्लड शुगर, घुटनों आदि में दर्द रहने की आम तौर पर रहने की संभावना होती है। इसलिए हमें डाॅक्टरों से समय पर चेकअप करवाते रहना चाहिए हमें रोजाना सैर के साथ तनाव मुक्त जीवन जीकर हम लंबी उम्र व्यतीत कर सकते हैं। इस अवसर पर शाम लाल गर्ग, भजन सिंह सग्गू, पवन टक्कर, जीडी कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

