जागरूकता:मोगा की सड़कों से गीला और सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग उठाने का काम शुरू

मोगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के अंतर्गत शहर को सुंदर बनाने की पहल

शहर को सुंदर रूप देने की शुरू की कवायद को आगे चलाते नगर निगम ने पांच व्यापारिक सड़कों से गीला और सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग करके उठाने का शनिवार से काम शुरू कर दिया है। इस काम के लिए नगर निगम की तरफ से विशेष ट्रालियां और स्टाफ की तैनाती की गई है। नगर निगम कमिश्नर अनीता दर्शी ने बताया कि नगर निगम का लक्ष्य है कि शहर को देश के सबसे सुंदर शहरों की सूची में शामिल करवाया जाए। स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के अंतर्गत इस दिशा में प्रयत्न शुरू किए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा शनिवार से शहर में पड़तीं जीटी रोड, अकालसर रोड, गांधी रोड, प्रताप रोड और मेन कोर्ट रोड से गीला और सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग करके उठाने का काम शुरू हो गया है। कचरा उठाने के बदले दुकानदारों से नगर निगम की तरफ से निर्धारित यूजर किराया ही लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने दुकानदारों से अपील की कि वह दुकानों का कचरा दुकानों के बाहर न फेंकें बल्कि अलग अलग करके रखें ताकि यह आसानी से उठाया जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि नगर निगम की तरफ से इस काम के लिए विशेष ट्रालियां और स्टाफ की तैनाती की गई है। स्टाफ को बाकायदा वर्दी, शिनाख्ती कार्ड और अन्य सहूलियतें मुहैया करवाई गई हैं। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि वह शहर को सुंदर बनाने में नगर निगम को सहयोग करें।

