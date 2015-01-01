पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:हत्यारोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए चल रहे प्रदर्शन में लोगों पर लाठीचार्ज, हमले में एसएचओ घायल

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
थाना धर्मकोट पुलिस पांचों आरोपियों को अदालत ले जाती हुई।
  • अवैध माइनिंग को लेकर युवक की हत्या के मामले में धरने के दौरान हुआ विवाद

अवैध माइनिंग को लेकर एक युवक की गोली मारकर हुई हत्या के मामले में परिजनों द्वारा आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने से नाराज होकर थाना धर्मकोट के बाहर सोमवार को दिए धरने के दौरान रात को लकड़ियों को आग लगाने के बाद पुलिस द्वारा किए लाठीचार्ज में हुल्लड़बाजों ने एसएचओ पर हमला कर घायल कर दिया। इस मामले में पुलिस ने 29 आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर अदालत में पेश किया है। इसके अलावा युवक की हत्या मामले में पुलिस ने एक और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

थाना धर्मकोट के सब इंस्पेक्टर मुखिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि थाना मुखी गुलजिंदरपाल सिंह ने अपने दिए बयान में आरोप लगाया है कि सोमवार की शाम को पुलिस फोर्स के साथ थाने के अंदर मौजूद थे। ऐसे में टाटा पिकअप पीबी-05डीसी-8680 व एक इनोवा गाड़ी नंबर डीएल-4 सीएई 5773 थाने के निकट आकर रूकीं। उसमें से काफी संख्या में लाेग बाहर निकाले और थाने के मुख्य गेट को बाहर से बंद करके लोहे की संगल लगा दिए।

इसके बाद थाने के बाहर लकड़ियां रखकर रास्ता बंद कर दिया। इसके अलावा उक्त लोगों के हाथों में झंडे, कृपाण व बरछे ले रखे थे। उक्त लोग 3 नवंबर को दर्ज हत्या व असला एक्ट मामले के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने को लेकर विरोध व प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे।

पुलिस पर हमले के आरोप में 29 के खिलाफ केस, 5 लोग गिरफ्तार

जब थाना धर्मकोट के एसएचओ गुलजिंदरपाल सिंह थाने से बाहर आए तथा धरना दे रहे लोगों को समझाने की कोशिश की कि इस केस के मुख्य आरोपी काला सिंह चुगा बस्ती धर्मकोट को 17 नवंबर को गिरफ्तार कर उसके पास से 12 बोर सिंगल बैरल गन को बरामद कर लिया गया था। जबकि बाकी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए रेड किया जा रहा है।

शिकायतकर्ता एसएचओ ने कहा कि धरने में मौजूद सुखजीत सिंह व संदीप सिंह ने वहां मौजूद धरनाकारियों को भड़काने का काम किया। आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार न करने पर पुलिस को मजा चखाने की बात कही। इतने में गुस्साए सुखजीत सिंह ने उस पर हमलाकर दिया और संदीप सिंह ने डांग से एसएचओ पर हमलाकर किया।

इतना ही नहीं उसके साथ खड़े पुलिस कर्मियों पर हमलाकर जख्मी कर दिया। हमले में एसएचओ के अलावा चार पुलिस मुलाजिम कृष्ण कुमार, थाने का मुंशी गुरसाहिब सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह के अलावा एक अन्य मुलाजिम मामूली रूप से घायल हुए हैं। धरनाकारियों द्वारा पुलिस पर हमला करने के उपरांत पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज करके वहां से सबको भगा दिया।

बाद में घायल एसएचओ को मोगा के सरकारी अस्पताल में लाकर दाखिल करवाया गया। जहां मंगलवार की सुबह एसएचओ छुट्टी लेकर चले गए। पुलिस ने घायल एसएचओ के बयान पर सुखजीत सिंह निवासी गांव खोसा जिला जालंधर, तरसेम सिंह निवासी गांव भरत भठोला जिला गुरदासपुर, जश्नदीप सिंह निवासी गांव सिंघेवाला जिला मुक्तसर साहिब, हरभजन सिंह निवासी गांव कमाला मिडू जिला फिरोजपुर, गुरमीत सिंह निवासी गांव लले जिला फिरोजपुर, संदीप सिंह, बलजिंदर सिंह निवासी गांव रेडवां, गुरमेल सिंह, बब्ब सिंह निवासी गांव दाता के अलावा 20 अज्ञात हमलावरों के खिलाफ धारा 307, 353, 186, 332, 342, 148, 149, 188 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने वारदात के बाद सुखजीत सिंह, तरसेम सिंह, जश्नदीप सिंह, हरभजन सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर अदालत में पेश किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें